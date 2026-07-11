Preview: Djurgardens IF vs Halmstads BK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Jul 2026 22:01

Djurgardens will be aiming to make it back-to-back victories when they welcome struggling Halmstads BK to 3Arena for Monday's Allsvenskan clash.

The Iron Stoves sit sixth in the Swedish top-flight standings with 16 points, four behind second-placed Hammarby, while Halmstads are rooted to the foot of the table with just six points from 11 matches.

Match preview

Djurgardens finished fifth in the Allsvenskan standings last season, their lowest league finish in seven years, and they will be determined to mount a stronger challenge this time around.

With Sirius opening up a healthy lead at the summit on 29 points from 11 matches, Djurgardens may have to shift their focus towards securing a top-three finish and a place in next season's Conference League qualifiers.

Jani Honkavaara's side head into this contest on the back of an impressive 4-2 victory over third-placed Hacken, although they remain four points adrift of their opponents despite having played two games fewer.

Consistency has proved elusive for the Blue Stripes, who have already suffered four league defeats, but three victories from their last five matches should provide a welcome boost in confidence.

Their form at 3Arena, however, remains a concern, with just two wins from six league outings, including a 2-1 defeat to Brommapojkarna in their most recent home fixture.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Halmstads finished 11th last season, but it will take a herculean effort to replicate that achievement this term, with the club rooted to the bottom of the table on just six points.

Stuart Baxter's side have already conceded 23 league goals and are facing the prospect of relegation following their return to the top flight in 2023.

The Ball Club have been particularly poor on their travels, collecting just one point from five away matches while conceding 12 goals, hardly an encouraging record ahead of this contest.

They endured a disastrous start to the 2026 campaign, failing to win any of their opening eight league fixtures, and have managed just one victory so far, a 2-0 success over Orgryte.

Halmstads head into this game on the back of heavy defeats to Malmo and Vasteras SK, shipping eight goals across those two matches, and they will need a significant improvement to trouble the hosts.

Djurgardens IF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Djurgardens IF form (all competitions):

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Halmstads BK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Halmstads BK form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Djurgardens will definitely be without Mikael Marques after the defender was sent off in the previous match against Hacken.

Kristian Lien struck a brace last time out to take his tally to six league goals this season, and he is expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Bo Asulv Hegland has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, contributing two goals and eight assists in the league, and his burgeoning partnership with Lien could once again prove decisive.

For the visitors, Andre Boman will also miss out after being shown a red card in the 34th minute of their previous match.

The suspended right-back is expected to be replaced by Pascal Gregor, while Filip Schuberg could be handed his first league start of the season alongside Erko Jonne Tougjas in central defence.

Omar Faraj is Halmstads' leading scorer this season with three goals, while Ludvig Arvidsson will be tasked with providing greater creativity in the final third.

Djurgardens IF possible starting lineup:

Rinne; Johansson, Tenho, U. Larsson, M. Larsson; Finndell, Siltanen; Aslund, Hegland, Fallenius; Lien

Halmstads BK possible starting lineup:

Ronning; Kaib, Tougjas, Schyberg, Gregor; Ascone, Allansson; Carneil, Arvidsson, Kapsimalis; Faraj

We say: Djurgardens IF 3-1 Halmstads BK

Djurgardens returned to winning ways in their previous outing and will be eager to build on that result as they look to improve their home record and continue climbing the Allsvenskan table.

Halmstads, meanwhile, are hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat, but their dismal away form leaves them with a mountain to climb. We are therefore backing the Iron Stoves to claim all three points in convincing fashion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.