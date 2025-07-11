Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Varnamo and Djurgardens IF, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Basement boys Varnamo will clash with Djurgarden on Sunday at the Finnvedsvallen in a gameweek 15 Allsvenskan fixture.

The home side will go out in search of their first win of the season, while the visitors will aim for back-to-back league victories this weekend.

Match preview

Varnamo ended last season’s campaign in 14th position, and they beat the drop by successfully navigating the relegation play-off.

But not much has changed for Arne Sandsto’s team, as they find themselves in familiar territory, battling to protect their elite status.

An indication of how dismal their season has panned out so far is that the hosts were 12th in the standings with 17 points at this stage last season, 13 more than they have amassed this season.

Going into this fixture, the hosts will be desperate to earn their first win of the campaign, with hopes of setting another escape in motion.

The home side have reasons to be hopeful ahead of Sunday’s fixture, considering that they have a record of two victories and a draw against the visitors in previous encounters.

Djurgarden, on the other hand, will enter this contest buzzing in the aftermath of their 5-1 trouncing of Degerfors in their most recent outing.

The Blue Stripes were led to victory courtesy of a brace from August Priske and a Tokmac Nguen hat-trick, to record their fifth win of the season.

That victory leaves them in eighth position, 10 points behind AIK, who currently occupy the final European place in third spot in the standings.

On the hunt for a sixth win, Jani Honkavaara’s men will be buzzing ahead of Sunday’s clash, and given their record of three wins in their last five fixtures on the road, the fans will be confident of yet another victory.

Varnamo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

Varnamo form (all competitions):

Djurgardens IF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

Djurgardens IF form (all competitions):

Team News

As this fixture draws nearer, Sandsto will have to tinker with his team; four players are ruled out of this contest.

The trio of Axel Bjornstrom, Victor Larsson and Luke Le Roux are suspended due to accumulated bookings, while Rufai Mohammed will sit out this clash, having been sent off in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the visiting side have suspension issues of their own to contend with, as Theo Bergvall and Albin Ekdal are out of this fixture due to yellow card offences.

Mikael Marques, Adam Stahl and Daniel Stensson are battling fitness issues, and as such, they are not expected to feature on Sunday.

Varnamo possible starting lineup:

Keto; Winsth, Grozdanic, Andersson, Rapp; Adjei, Wenderson, Johansson; Zeljkovic, Cibicki, Bilalovic

Djurgardens IF possible starting lineup:

Manojlovic; Kosugi, Danielson, Tenho, Bergvall; Siltanen, Schuller; Nguen, Gulliksen, Aslund

We say: Varnamo 1-3 Djurgardens IF

Varnamo have been out of sorts since the start of the season, and the odds are stacked against them with Djurgarden's newly found confidence. Thus, we can only back the visiting side to claim a 3-1 victory in this match.

