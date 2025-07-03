Sports Mole previews Saturday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Hammarby and Varnamo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

High-flying Hammarby will be aiming to post a fourth straight victory in Sweden's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Varnamo on Saturday.

Hammarby are second in the Allsvenskan table, one point behind the leaders Mjallby, while Varnamo are rock bottom of the division, only claiming four points from their first 13 matches.

Match preview

Hammarby have only actually won the top flight in Sweden on one occasion, lifting the title in 2001, but they were second last term, and that is the position that the Stockholm outfit occupy this term.

Indeed, a record of nine wins, three draws and two defeats from 14 matches has seen them collect 30 points to sit second in the table, only one point behind the leaders Mjallby.

Kim Hellberg's side will enter this match off the back of three straight wins, having overcome Degerfors, Elfsborg and Halmstad since a 2-1 home defeat to the leaders Mjallby on May 22.

Hammarby have been excellent in front of their own fans this season, picking up 19 points from eight matches courtesy of a record of six wins, one draw and one defeat.

Varnamo, on the other hand, have the worst away record in Sweden's top flight this season, picking up just one point from six matches, conceding 13 times in the process.

Varnamo finished 14th in Sweden's top flight last season, only surviving courtesy of their success in the relegation playoffs, and they are now once again fighting to remain in the Allsvenskan.

Arne Sandsto's side have actually only lost one of their last three league matches, drawing with Elfsborg and Oster either side of a 2-0 defeat to Mjallby at the start of June.

Varnamo are still waiting for their first league victory of the campaign, having drawn four and lost nine of their 13 matches, which has left them bottom of the table on four points, already nine points behind 14th-placed Halmstad in the battle to avoid relegation.

Hammarby recorded a 3-0 victory over Varnamo when the two sides last locked horns in August 2024, but the division's basement side actually won 2-1 when the pair met in the corresponding game last season.

Hammarby Allsvenskan form:

WDLWWW

Varnamo Allsvenskan form:

DDLDLD

Team News

Hammarby have not reported any injury concerns ahead of this match, and there are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to their starting side.

Nahir Besara has been in excellent form this season, scoring seven times and registering one assist in 19 appearances, and he will again feature in an attacking area.

Meanwhile, four-goal Jusef Erabi is set to lead the line for the team sitting second in the table.

As for Varnamo, there could be one change to the side that took to the field for the draw against Elfsborg last time out, with Simon Thern potentially coming in for Ajdin Zeljkovic in the final third of the field.

Johnbosco Samuel Kalu has scored twice in 13 appearances for the strugglers this season, and he is again expected to start, while Carl Johansson will line up in midfield.

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Skoglund, Vagic, Eriksson, Pinas; Karlsson, Tekie, Besara; Madjed, Erabi, Tounekti

Varnamo possible starting lineup:

Keto; Larsson, Mohammed, Grozdanic, Bjornstrom; Johansson, Le Roux, Junior; Bilalovic, Kalu, Thern

We say: Hammarby 2-0 Varnamo

It is incredibly difficult to imagine a scenario which does not involve Hammarby winning this match comfortably; Varnamo have struggled this term, and we are fully expecting Hammarby to put another league victory on the board on Saturday.

