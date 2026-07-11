France injury suspension list and return dates for Spain World Cup semi-final: Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Manu Kone updates

By Ben Sully | 11 Jul 2026 20:48 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 21:03

France will be looking to reach a third consecutive World Cup final when they take on Spain in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

Didier Deschamps's side have recorded three consecutive clean sheets in the knockout rounds, including Thursday's 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the 2026 tournament in the comfortable victory, taking him to 20 goals in as many World Cup appearances.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of France's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Spain, who are bidding to progress to the World Cup final for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2010.

Kylian Mbappe

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: July 14 (vs. Spain)

Mbappe sustained a knock to his ankle in the latter stages of the 2-0 win over Morocco. The France captain was subsequently withdrawn in the 77th minute and was seen with ice applied to the affected area.

However, he insisted he was "completely fine" when he spoke to reporters after the game, meaning he should be ready to start against Spain in Arlington.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: July 14 (vs. Spain)

Tchouameni has missed the last two matches after sustaining a muscle issue in training on July 3. The Real Madrid midfielder remains a doubt for Tuesday's semi-final, and he may face a battle to displace Kone even if he proves his fitness in time.

Manu Kone

© Iconsport / Phd Press / TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: July 14 (vs. Spain)

Kone was replaced in the 71st minute of Thursday's quarter-final win after struggling with a minor knee problem and fatigue. His withdrawal appeared to be a precautionary measure, so he should be available for selection.

France suspension list

France have no players suspended for the semi-final. All yellow cards have been wiped off ahead of the last four, which is good news for Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise and Kone.