2026 World Cup: France superstar Kylian Mbappe delivers injury update after fitness scare against Morocco

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 14:42 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 14:44

France captain Kylian Mbappe has said that he is "completely fine" after being substituted during his side's 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

The Real Madrid star missed a first-half penalty in the last-eight fixture but went on to find the back of the net in the second period to help France progress to the semi-finals.

Ousmane Dembele also registered for the Blues, who will take on either Spain or Belgium in the final four on Tuesday, ahead of a potential final next weekend.

Mbappe was substituted in the 77th minute of the contest, and he appeared to be struggling following an earlier challenge from Issa Diop.

The 27-year-old said that he suffered "a minor ankle injury" during the quarter-final but insisted that he is "completely fine".

© Imago

Mbappe "completely fine" after injury scare vs. Morocco

"I have a minor ankle injury, but I'm completely fine,” Mbappe told reporters. “[Jean-Philippe] Mateta was in a better position to play the remaining minutes of the match and was fitter at that moment. That's all that happened."

Mbappe's celebrations at the full-time whistle also eased fears surrounding a potential issue, as he was in good spirits.

The attacker has had an incredible 2026 World Cup, finding the back of the net on eight occasions in six appearances, leaving him joint-top with Lionel Messi at this summer's competition.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is just one goal shy of Messi's all-time record of 21 World Cup goals, with the Real Madrid star on 20 from 20 matches in the finals.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Messi has been sensational at 2026 World Cup

The forward's overall contribution for Real Madrid over the last two seasons has been the subject of debate, but he has scored 86 goals in his first 103 matches for Los Blancos and has shown his quality during this summer's tournament.

France are currently waiting to learn whether it will be Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals, with the pair due to lock horns in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The Blues could then potentially face Argentina or England in the final, although those two teams will first have to navigate their way past Switzerland and Norway respectively.