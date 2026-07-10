Liverpool key figure steps down from role as the Reds set for major internal shake up

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jul 2026 14:39

Michael Edwards has reportedly stepped down as Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football after completing his notice period.

Edwards returned to Liverpool two years ago to oversee the club's post-Jurgen Klopp era as CEO of football, but his second spell did not live up to expectations.

According to The Athletic, the former Liverpool sporting director has left the club with one year remaining on the contract he signed upon his appointment in 2024.

Michael Edwards: The brain behind Mo Salah signing

© Imago / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Edwards joined the Reds from Tottenham Hotspur as head of performance analysis in November 2011.

Following his impressive work, he was promoted to director of technical performance, then technical director, before becoming sporting director in 2016.

Edwards is widely credited with convincing Jurgen Klopp to sign Mohamed Salah, a decision that transformed Liverpool's fortunes in the years that followed.

With his guidance and support, Klopp built a Liverpool side that won the Champions League in 2019 before ending the club's 30-year wait for the Premier League title 12 months later.

FSG turned to Edwards once again to oversee the transition following Klopp's departure, with the executive also responsible for appointing Richard Hughes as sporting director.

Richard Hughes to leave Liverpool as well?

© Iconsport / SPI

Edwards was attracted by FSG's commitment to developing a multi-club model, but despite leading an extensive search, no proposal received approval from the board.

After FSG shelved plans to purchase a second club, Edwards reportedly grew frustrated and informed the hierarchy last autumn of his decision to leave.

The report adds that FSG president Mike Gordon is set to resume responsibility for overseeing the group's football operations.

Hughes is also reportedly expected to leave later this year, which could create further uncertainty at Liverpool, with manager Andoni Iraola only recently arriving at the club and still needing time to implement his ideas.