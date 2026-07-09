Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'in talks' over signing new no.1 target following midfield deals

By Carter White | 09 Jul 2026 15:39

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to step up their efforts to sign West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The 24-year-old is one of the most sought-after wingers in the English market this summer after suffering relegation to the Championship with the Hammers during the 2025-26 campaign.

As well as Man Utd, it is understood that fellow Premier League club Fulham are planning an ambitious swoop for Summerville, who played at this summer's World Cup for the Netherlands in North America.

Michael Carrick's side are in the midst of a busy off-season trading point, close to confirming the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £50m, whilst also edging towards a £35m deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson.

During the 2025-26 Premier League season, Summerville netted five goals and provided two assists across 31 appearances as West Ham finished in the bottom three, consequently suffering the drop.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man Utd 'in talks' over new priority target

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are preparing to shift their focus away from midfield once they have secured the signatures of engine-room duo Ederson and Santos for a combined £85m.

The report claims that the Red Devils are looking to make West Ham star Summerville their 'number one target' for the remainder of the window, with the Old Trafford attacking ranks set to be bolstered.

It is understood that Man Utd have already held initial talks with the Hammers over a possible deal for the 24-year-old, who is currently on his summer break after a period of international duty at the World Cup.

As well as the 20-time English champions, it is believed that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in securing the talents of Summerville ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 term.

The future of the Dutchman in East London has come under intense speculation ever since West Ham were confirmed as a Championship club in May for the first time since the 2011-12 term.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Summerville's standout summer

Despite starting just two of the Netherlands' four World Cup matches this summer, Summerville made a telling impact on the pitch, scoring twice and also coming up with two assists.

It is questionable whether head coach Ronald Koeman used the 24-year-old enough throughout the course of a major tournament in which Oranje suffered a saddening round-of-32 exit.

Summerville and the Netherlands did well to top a section containing Japan, Sweden and Tunisia, before coming unstuck against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in the knockout stages.