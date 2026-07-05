Transfer news and rumours today: Brighton's Bundesliga 'battle', West Ham's Crysencio Summerville heir, Ipswich striker bid

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jul 2026 11:56 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 11:56

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race for centre-back Andrea Natali, the latest report has claimed.

The summer transfer window is expected to be a busy one for Brighton, who must reinforce ahead of their campaign in the Conference League next term.

Boss Fabian Hurzeler is set to be reinforced by the addition of Luka Vuskovic, and his addition is a welcome one considering Jan Paul van Hecke joined Tottenham Hotspur.

The Seagulls may soon need another central defender due to the fact Lewis Dunk's contract will expire at the end of 2026-27.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Brighton have now joined the race with Napoli and Cagliari for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Andrea Natali, with the 18-year-old a possible candidate for departure.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

West Ham transfer news: Crysencio Summerville replacement?

West Ham United are interested in Everton winger Dwight McNeil, the newest report has revealed.

The Hammers suffered Premier League relegation in 2025-26, and that could have drastic consequences on their squad.

Mateus Fernandes left the club to join Tottenham Hotspur for £85m, but the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville have also been linked with exits.

The latter is said to be of interest to Manchester United, though it is difficult to see the Irons sanctioning a sale without a replacement.

Sky Sports News claim that West Ham admire Everton winger McNeil, but nothing is advanced at this stage, and there could be possible interest from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

© Imago / Sportimage

Ipswich Town transfer news: Latest bid in move to stay in Premier League?

Ipswich Town are reported to have made a rival bid for Hull City striker target Emersonn Correia da Silva.

The Blues secured promotion back to the Premier League last term, with the 2026-27 campaign set to be their second season in three in the top flight.

Fans will hope that they can avoid relegation this time around, but manager Gary O'Neil will need his squad strengthened.

The Tractor Boys must also be wary of the business conducted by their relegation rivals if they are to beat their competition and secure their place in the top flight.

Sky Sports News have reported that Ipswich have made a bid for Toulouse striker Emersonn, who has been subject of a £22.3m offer from Hull.