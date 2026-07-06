Premier League pre-season friendlies: Confirmed fixtures and schedule for all 20 teams

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jul 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 14:06

A plethora of Premier League players are still vying for World Cup glory in North America, but club coaches are busy drafting their preparations for an intense pre-season schedule.

The 48-team tournament in North America will disrupt summer plans for most teams, some of whom would have already played their first summer contest by the time the final rolls around on July 19.

However, the absence of Mundial-competing superstars means more opportunities for embryonic talents to shine in front of fans, who will be travelling far and wide to catch a glimpse of their favourite players in non-competitive action.

Here, Sports Mole brings you the full Premier League pre-season schedule for all 20 teams - you can filter by club to only bring up the fixtures you want to see.

Premier League Pre-Season 2026/27 Friendly fixtures & tours • July – August 2026 78 fixtures Filter by club All clubs Arsenal Aston Villa Bournemouth Brentford Brighton Chelsea Coventry City Crystal Palace Everton Fulham Hull City Ipswich Town Leeds United Liverpool Man City Man United Newcastle Utd Nottm Forest Sunderland Tottenham Sat 18 Jul Coventry City vs Northampton Town Northampton Sat 18 Jul Everton vs Dundee Dundee Sat 18 Jul Man United vs Wrexham Helsinki, Finland Sat 18 Jul Newcastle Utd vs Darlington Closed doors Sat 18 Jul Nottm Forest vs Notts County Nottingham Sat 18 Jul Sunderland vs York City York Tue 21 Jul Aston Villa vs Walsall Walsall Wed 22 Jul Nottm Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Albufeira, Portugal Wed 22 Jul Tottenham vs MK Dons Closed doors Fri 24 Jul Bournemouth vs St. Pauli Saalfelden, Austria Fri 24 Jul Man United vs Rosenborg Trondheim, Norway Sat 25 Jul Crystal Palace vs Bromley London Sat 25 Jul Everton vs Bolton Wanderers Bolton Sat 25 Jul Leeds United vs Wrexham Tampa, USA Sat 25 Jul Liverpool vs Sunderland Nashville, USA Sat 25 Jul Newcastle Utd vs Gateshead Gateshead Sun 26 Jul Nottm Forest vs Vitoria SC Closed doors Sun 26 Jul Tottenham vs Auckland FC Auckland, NZ Tue 28 Jul Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Walsall Tue 28 Jul Chelsea vs W Sydney Wanderers Sydney, Australia Tue 28 Jul Crystal Palace vs RC Lens Lake Como, Italy Tue 28 Jul Crystal Palace vs Famalicao Lake Como, Italy Tue 28 Jul Everton vs Stoke City Stoke Wed 29 Jul Ipswich Town vs Osasuna Colchester Wed 29 Jul Liverpool vs Wrexham New York, USA Wed 29 Jul Newcastle Utd vs Bristol City Bristol Wed 29 Jul Tottenham vs Sydney FC Sydney, Australia Thu 30 Jul Bournemouth vs Augsburg Saalfelden, Austria Thu 30 Jul Leeds United vs Sunderland New Jersey, USA Fri 31 Jul Nottm Forest vs Sporting CP Faro, Portugal Sat 1 Aug Arsenal vs Girona Girona, Spain Sat 1 Aug Aston Villa vs Indonesia All-Stars Jakarta, Indonesia Sat 1 Aug Chelsea vs Tottenham Sydney, Australia Sat 1 Aug Everton vs Hamburger SV Hamburg, Germany Sat 1 Aug Ipswich Town vs Oxford United Oxford Sat 1 Aug Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Wycombe Sat 1 Aug Man City vs Inter Milan Hong Kong Sat 1 Aug Man United vs Atletico Madrid Stockholm, Sweden Sun 2 Aug Leeds United vs Liverpool Chicago, USA Sun 2 Aug Sunderland vs Wrexham Philadelphia, USA Tue 4 Aug Aston Villa vs BG Pathum United Pathum Thani, Thailand Tue 4 Aug Bournemouth vs Genoa Saalfelden, Austria Tue 4 Aug Ipswich Town vs Le Havre Ipswich Wed 5 Aug Arsenal vs Real Betis Dublin, Ireland Wed 5 Aug Chelsea vs Juventus Hong Kong Wed 5 Aug Man City vs K-League All-Stars Seoul, South Korea Fri 7 Aug Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Hong Kong Sat 8 Aug Bournemouth vs Real Betis Seville, Spain Sat 8 Aug Brentford vs Stade Rennais Rennes, France Sat 8 Aug Brighton vs AS Roma Brighton Sat 8 Aug Chelsea vs AC Milan Jakarta, Indonesia Sat 8 Aug Everton vs VfB Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany Sat 8 Aug Ipswich Town vs Rayo Vallecano Ipswich Sat 8 Aug Leeds United vs RB Leipzig Leeds Sat 8 Aug Man United vs Paris Saint-Germain Gothenburg, Sweden Sat 8 Aug Newcastle Utd vs Valencia Valencia, Spain Sat 8 Aug Sunderland vs RC Lens Lens, France Sun 9 Aug Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund London Sun 9 Aug Liverpool vs Monaco Liverpool Sun 9 Aug Man City vs Atletico Madrid Seoul, South Korea Tue 11 Aug Chelsea vs Johor Darul Ta'zim Johor, Malaysia Wed 12 Aug Arsenal vs Como 1907 London Wed 12 Aug Everton vs Newcastle Utd Edinburgh Wed 12 Aug Leeds United vs Man United Dublin, Ireland Wed 12 Aug Nottm Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen Nottingham Sat 15 Aug Aston Villa vs Borussia M'gladbach Mönchengladbach, Germany Sat 15 Aug Brentford vs Eintracht Frankfurt London Sat 15 Aug Brighton vs Bologna Brighton Sat 15 Aug Crystal Palace vs SC Freiburg Freiburg, Germany Sat 15 Aug Ipswich Town vs Union Berlin Berlin, Germany Sat 15 Aug Man United vs AC Milan Wroclaw, Poland Sat 15 Aug Newcastle Utd vs Bayer Leverkusen Newcastle Sat 15 Aug Sunderland vs Stade Rennais Sunderland Sat 15 Aug Tottenham vs Hoffenheim London Sun 16 Aug Arsenal vs Manchester City Cardiff (Com. Shield) Sun 16 Aug Liverpool vs Como 1907 Liverpool Sun 16 Aug Nottm Forest vs Brest Nottingham Sun 16 Aug Tottenham vs Hoffenheim Closed doors

What are the biggest Premier League pre-season fixtures?

Arsenal supporters can look ahead to two tantalising Emirates showdowns in particular; the Premier League champions face Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup, a few days before welcoming Cesc Fabregas's Como to North London in their final pre-season friendly.

Chelsea's tour of the Far East involves a trio of must-watch encounters, as the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney on August 1, before meeting Juventus in Hong Kong and AC Milan in Jakarta.

Hong Kong-based supporters are in for another treat on August 1, when Manchester City take on Inter Milan in a repeat of the 2022-23 Champions League final, and the Sky Blues also square up to Atletico Madrid in Seoul on August 9.

A glamour tie in New York sees Liverpool do battle with Hollywood-owned Wrexham, who also face Manchester United in Helsinki on July 18, before the Red Devils meet Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden.

Michael Carrick's men have two more standout matches on the pre-season menu, locking horns with old rivals Leeds United in Dublin on August 12, four days before a battle with AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland.

While not a pre-season friendly, the Community Shield encounter between Arsenal and Man City at the Millennium Stadium on August 16 promises to be a fascinating curtain-raiser.

Away from the Big Six, Aston Villa will put their Champions League credentials to the test against Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on August 7.