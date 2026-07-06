Premier League pre-season friendlies: Confirmed fixtures and schedule for all 20 teams

A plethora of Premier League players are still vying for World Cup glory in North America, but club coaches are busy drafting their preparations for an intense pre-season schedule.
The 48-team tournament in North America will disrupt summer plans for most teams, some of whom would have already played their first summer contest by the time the final rolls around on July 19.
However, the absence of Mundial-competing superstars means more opportunities for embryonic talents to shine in front of fans, who will be travelling far and wide to catch a glimpse of their favourite players in non-competitive action.
Here, Sports Mole brings you the full Premier League pre-season schedule for all 20 teams - you can filter by club to only bring up the fixtures you want to see.
Dates subject to change • Fulham & Hull City yet to announce fixturesSources: PremierLeague.com • ESPN • SkySports.com
What are the biggest Premier League pre-season fixtures?
Arsenal supporters can look ahead to two tantalising Emirates showdowns in particular; the Premier League champions face Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup, a few days before welcoming Cesc Fabregas's Como to North London in their final pre-season friendly.
Chelsea's tour of the Far East involves a trio of must-watch encounters, as the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney on August 1, before meeting Juventus in Hong Kong and AC Milan in Jakarta.
Hong Kong-based supporters are in for another treat on August 1, when Manchester City take on Inter Milan in a repeat of the 2022-23 Champions League final, and the Sky Blues also square up to Atletico Madrid in Seoul on August 9.
A glamour tie in New York sees Liverpool do battle with Hollywood-owned Wrexham, who also face Manchester United in Helsinki on July 18, before the Red Devils meet Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden.
Michael Carrick's men have two more standout matches on the pre-season menu, locking horns with old rivals Leeds United in Dublin on August 12, four days before a battle with AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland.
While not a pre-season friendly, the Community Shield encounter between Arsenal and Man City at the Millennium Stadium on August 16 promises to be a fascinating curtain-raiser.
Away from the Big Six, Aston Villa will put their Champions League credentials to the test against Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on August 7.