Premier League pre-season friendlies: Confirmed fixtures and schedule for all 20 teams

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Premier League pre-season friendlies: Confirmed fixtures and schedule for all 20 teams
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A plethora of Premier League players are still vying for World Cup glory in North America, but club coaches are busy drafting their preparations for an intense pre-season schedule.

The 48-team tournament in North America will disrupt summer plans for most teams, some of whom would have already played their first summer contest by the time the final rolls around on July 19.

However, the absence of Mundial-competing superstars means more opportunities for embryonic talents to shine in front of fans, who will be travelling far and wide to catch a glimpse of their favourite players in non-competitive action.

Here, Sports Mole brings you the full Premier League pre-season schedule for all 20 teams - you can filter by club to only bring up the fixtures you want to see.

Premier League Pre-Season 2026/27
Friendly fixtures & tours • July – August 2026
78 fixtures
Filter by club
Sat 18 Jul
Coventry City vs Northampton Town
Northampton
Sat 18 Jul
Everton vs Dundee
Dundee
Sat 18 Jul
Man United vs Wrexham
Helsinki, Finland
Sat 18 Jul
Newcastle Utd vs Darlington
Closed doors
Sat 18 Jul
Nottm Forest vs Notts County
Nottingham
Sat 18 Jul
Sunderland vs York City
York
Tue 21 Jul
Aston Villa vs Walsall
Walsall
Wed 22 Jul
Nottm Forest vs Blackburn Rovers
Albufeira, Portugal
Wed 22 Jul
Tottenham vs MK Dons
Closed doors
Fri 24 Jul
Bournemouth vs St. Pauli
Saalfelden, Austria
Fri 24 Jul
Man United vs Rosenborg
Trondheim, Norway
Sat 25 Jul
Crystal Palace vs Bromley
London
Sat 25 Jul
Everton vs Bolton Wanderers
Bolton
Sat 25 Jul
Leeds United vs Wrexham
Tampa, USA
Sat 25 Jul
Liverpool vs Sunderland
Nashville, USA
Sat 25 Jul
Newcastle Utd vs Gateshead
Gateshead
Sun 26 Jul
Nottm Forest vs Vitoria SC
Closed doors
Sun 26 Jul
Tottenham vs Auckland FC
Auckland, NZ
Tue 28 Jul
Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad
Walsall
Tue 28 Jul
Chelsea vs W Sydney Wanderers
Sydney, Australia
Tue 28 Jul
Crystal Palace vs RC Lens
Lake Como, Italy
Tue 28 Jul
Crystal Palace vs Famalicao
Lake Como, Italy
Tue 28 Jul
Everton vs Stoke City
Stoke
Wed 29 Jul
Ipswich Town vs Osasuna
Colchester
Wed 29 Jul
Liverpool vs Wrexham
New York, USA
Wed 29 Jul
Newcastle Utd vs Bristol City
Bristol
Wed 29 Jul
Tottenham vs Sydney FC
Sydney, Australia
Thu 30 Jul
Bournemouth vs Augsburg
Saalfelden, Austria
Thu 30 Jul
Leeds United vs Sunderland
New Jersey, USA
Fri 31 Jul
Nottm Forest vs Sporting CP
Faro, Portugal
Sat 1 Aug
Arsenal vs Girona
Girona, Spain
Sat 1 Aug
Aston Villa vs Indonesia All-Stars
Jakarta, Indonesia
Sat 1 Aug
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Sydney, Australia
Sat 1 Aug
Everton vs Hamburger SV
Hamburg, Germany
Sat 1 Aug
Ipswich Town vs Oxford United
Oxford
Sat 1 Aug
Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Wycombe
Sat 1 Aug
Man City vs Inter Milan
Hong Kong
Sat 1 Aug
Man United vs Atletico Madrid
Stockholm, Sweden
Sun 2 Aug
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Chicago, USA
Sun 2 Aug
Sunderland vs Wrexham
Philadelphia, USA
Tue 4 Aug
Aston Villa vs BG Pathum United
Pathum Thani, Thailand
Tue 4 Aug
Bournemouth vs Genoa
Saalfelden, Austria
Tue 4 Aug
Ipswich Town vs Le Havre
Ipswich
Wed 5 Aug
Arsenal vs Real Betis
Dublin, Ireland
Wed 5 Aug
Chelsea vs Juventus
Hong Kong
Wed 5 Aug
Man City vs K-League All-Stars
Seoul, South Korea
Fri 7 Aug
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich
Hong Kong
Sat 8 Aug
Bournemouth vs Real Betis
Seville, Spain
Sat 8 Aug
Brentford vs Stade Rennais
Rennes, France
Sat 8 Aug
Brighton vs AS Roma
Brighton
Sat 8 Aug
Chelsea vs AC Milan
Jakarta, Indonesia
Sat 8 Aug
Everton vs VfB Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany
Sat 8 Aug
Ipswich Town vs Rayo Vallecano
Ipswich
Sat 8 Aug
Leeds United vs RB Leipzig
Leeds
Sat 8 Aug
Man United vs Paris Saint-Germain
Gothenburg, Sweden
Sat 8 Aug
Newcastle Utd vs Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Sat 8 Aug
Sunderland vs RC Lens
Lens, France
Sun 9 Aug
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
London
Sun 9 Aug
Liverpool vs Monaco
Liverpool
Sun 9 Aug
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
Seoul, South Korea
Tue 11 Aug
Chelsea vs Johor Darul Ta'zim
Johor, Malaysia
Wed 12 Aug
Arsenal vs Como 1907
London
Wed 12 Aug
Everton vs Newcastle Utd
Edinburgh
Wed 12 Aug
Leeds United vs Man United
Dublin, Ireland
Wed 12 Aug
Nottm Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen
Nottingham
Sat 15 Aug
Aston Villa vs Borussia M'gladbach
Mönchengladbach, Germany
Sat 15 Aug
Brentford vs Eintracht Frankfurt
London
Sat 15 Aug
Brighton vs Bologna
Brighton
Sat 15 Aug
Crystal Palace vs SC Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany
Sat 15 Aug
Ipswich Town vs Union Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Sat 15 Aug
Man United vs AC Milan
Wroclaw, Poland
Sat 15 Aug
Newcastle Utd vs Bayer Leverkusen
Newcastle
Sat 15 Aug
Sunderland vs Stade Rennais
Sunderland
Sat 15 Aug
Tottenham vs Hoffenheim
London
Sun 16 Aug
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Cardiff (Com. Shield)
Sun 16 Aug
Liverpool vs Como 1907
Liverpool
Sun 16 Aug
Nottm Forest vs Brest
Nottingham
Sun 16 Aug
Tottenham vs Hoffenheim
Closed doors
Dates subject to change • Fulham & Hull City yet to announce fixturesSources: PremierLeague.com • ESPN • SkySports.com

What are the biggest Premier League pre-season fixtures?

Arsenal supporters can look ahead to two tantalising Emirates showdowns in particular; the Premier League champions face Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup, a few days before welcoming Cesc Fabregas's Como to North London in their final pre-season friendly.

Chelsea's tour of the Far East involves a trio of must-watch encounters, as the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney on August 1, before meeting Juventus in Hong Kong and AC Milan in Jakarta.

Hong Kong-based supporters are in for another treat on August 1, when Manchester City take on Inter Milan in a repeat of the 2022-23 Champions League final, and the Sky Blues also square up to Atletico Madrid in Seoul on August 9.

A glamour tie in New York sees Liverpool do battle with Hollywood-owned Wrexham, who also face Manchester United in Helsinki on July 18, before the Red Devils meet Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden.

Michael Carrick's men have two more standout matches on the pre-season menu, locking horns with old rivals Leeds United in Dublin on August 12, four days before a battle with AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland.

While not a pre-season friendly, the Community Shield encounter between Arsenal and Man City at the Millennium Stadium on August 16 promises to be a fascinating curtain-raiser.

Away from the Big Six, Aston Villa will put their Champions League credentials to the test against Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on August 7.

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