Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos mean business this summer with four standout deals already completed

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 12:05

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of experienced defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, with the Dutchman penning a four-year deal at Bernabeu.

Dumfries, 30, has become Real Madrid's fourth summer signing after the additions of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Dumfries' future in recent seasons, with a move to the Premier League thought to be on the cards.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the English clubs to have been consistently linked with his services, but it became apparent earlier this summer that Real Madrid were leading the race for the Netherlands international.

Los Blancos have now confirmed his arrival on a four-year contract.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid confirm Dumfries transfer

"Real Madrid C.F. and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Denzel Dumfries, who will be linked to our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030," read an official statement from the capital giants.

The size of the transfer fee has not been mentioned, but according to reports in Spain, Real Madrid activated the €20m (£17.1m) release clause in his Inter deal.

Dumfries played for Sparta Rotterdam, Heerenveen and PSV Eindhoven ahead of a move to Inter Milan in the summer of 2021.

The defender scored 27 goals and registered 28 assists in 207 appearances for Inter in all competitions, winning two Serie A titles in the process.

Dumfries has also twice played in the Champions League final for Inter, while he has been capped on 76 occasions by the Netherlands, scoring an impressive 11 goals.

© Iconsport / Ulrik Pedersen / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid's summer transfer business is already impressive

Cucurella has been outstanding for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, and the left-back could prove to be a hugely important player for Real Madrid next season.

Konate will strengthen their options in the middle of the defence, while Bernardo will supplement the talents of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid are expected to remain active in the coming weeks, but the fact that four standout deals have already been completed is a major positive for the club ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, which will see Jose Mourinho return to the Bernabeu dug-out.