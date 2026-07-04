Man City transfer news: Citizens 'offered chance' to sign Real Madrid midfielder in summer deal

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 13:56 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 14:02

Manchester City have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during this summer's transfer window.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding the France international's future, with a departure during the current market thought to be possible.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs to be credited with the midfielder, who was left out of the France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, according to Marca, Man City are now giving serious consideration to a move for the 23-year-old, who has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029.

The report claims that Real Madrid have held talks with the Premier League giants over a transfer, with incoming Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho prepared to let Camavinga leave.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Man City 'offered chance' to sign Camavinga

Man City have already spent big on the signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, but the Citizens want to bring in another central midfielder.

Camavinga is allegedly viewed as a genuine option, with the Frenchman's age and experience making him a very attractive signing for the Citizens.

The midfielder made the move to Real Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021, and he has represented the capital giants on 223 occasions, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

Camavinga has won 11 trophies during his time at Bernbaeu, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

© Imago

Camavinga 'determined' to stay at Real Madrid

The Frenchman is said to be determined to remain at Real Madrid, though, which does complicate a potential summer move.

“New reports coming from Spain about Manchester City. Many stories aways about Camavinga," transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said on his YouTube channel.

“We started the market on Camavinga United, then we had Camavinga Juventus. Then we had Camavinga Inter [Milan], now we have Camavinga Man City.

“Let me clarify one thing. Eduardo Camavinga has a very clear intention, and he communicated that to his agents. He wants to stay at Real Madrid. He wants to play for Real Madrid.

“He wants to be part of Real Madrid squad next season. He doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid after a bad season. He’s still very young. He feels he can have a future at Real Madrid. So, Eduardo Camavinga doesn’t want to leave the club."

Camavinga made 43 appearances for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, but the midfielder found it difficult to show his best form for large stages of the season.