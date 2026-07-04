Portugal lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo call made

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jul 2026 13:34 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 14:13

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez faces a fascinating Cristiano Ronaldo dilemma for Monday's World Cup 2026 last-16 showdown with Spain in Arlington.

The 41-year-old belatedly scored his first World Cup knockout goal in Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in the last 32, before cutting a frustrated figure as he was taken off in the dying embers.

However, Ronaldo's deputy Goncalo Ramos - who was brought on before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was removed - headed home what proved to be the winning goal, maintaining an exceptional World Cup ratio in the process.

Ramos averages a goal or assist every 37 minutes at the World Cup - no Portugal player with five or more involvements boasts a better ratio - but there is little chance of Martinez axing Ronaldo in favour of the AC Milan new boy.

Ronaldo should therefore spearhead an unchanged attacking line alongside Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto, although Francisco Conceicao and Bernardo Silva may have their eyes on the latter's spot.

Vitinha and Joao Neves are immovable in midfield, as are Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes in the backline.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

> Click here to see how Spain could line up against Portugal