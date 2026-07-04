Spain lineup vs. Portugal: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last 16 after Lamine Yamal training update

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jul 2026 13:46 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 14:13

Spain starlet Lamine Yamal was among a few players who did not train fully on Friday ahead of Monday's World Cup 2026 last-16 clash with Portugal at the AT&T Stadium.

The Barcelona phenom could not bank a direct goal contribution in the 3-0 last-32 win over Austria, but that did not stop him from making even more history, as he became the youngest man to complete 10+ dribbles and have 10+ touches in the opposition's box during a World Cup game.

Yamal was not seen with the rest of his teammates the day after the game, but it is likely that the 18-year-old was just having his workload managed as opposed to nursing a serious injury.

The same goes for Blaugrana teammate Dani Olmo, who should retain his place up top with Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal; Nico Williams (adductor) and Yeremy Pino (shoulder) are both expected to miss out.

Oyarzabal's brace against Austria took the Real Sociedad star up to 23 goal involvements from his last 16 starts for Spain, and also saw him become the first Roja player to score more than once in a World Cup knockout game since Emilio Butragueno in 1986.

Further back, Rodri and Pedri are midfield shoo-ins, while Aymeric Laporte and Pedro Porro are expected to be given the all-clear after also missing training on Friday for precautionary reasons.

Boasting four clean sheets from four games 2026 World Cup, number one Unai Simon has broken Walter Zenga's record for the most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal at the tournament - an unrivalled 519.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

> Click here to see how Portugal could line up against Spain