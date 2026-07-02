Man United should respond to Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes news by signing the outstanding Ayyoub Bouaddi

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 15:23 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 15:25

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi during this summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been in impressive form for Monaco at the 2026 World Cup, making three appearances at the tournament to help his team reach the round of 16.

Bouaddi has already made 96 appearances for Lille, including 42 outings during the 2025-26 campaign, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Lille have the teenager on a deal until June 2029, but he could be allowed to leave for the right price during this summer's transfer window.

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Man United 'enter the race' for Bouaddi

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have all been linked with Bouaddi, but according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Man United are also in the running.

The Red Devils have pushed their way into the conversation for the midfielder, Jacobs claimed in an interview with The United Stand.

Jacobs had previously said on talkSPORT that it would take in the region of £85.6m to sign Bouaddi this summer, or £68.5m for a potential pre-agreement.

"This is a fascinating transfer story because Lille are prepared to sell but they heavily favour a deal for 2027. Man City have shown they are willing to at least discuss this that put forwards a loan back or a pre-agreement, so the player can do one more season with Lille.”

Man United have already agreed a deal with Atalanta BC to sign Ederson, but the Red Devils want to bring another two midfielders to Old Trafford this summer.

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Man United have missed out on Anderson, Fernandes deals

The 20-time English champions had been interested in Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, but the pair have now joined Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Alex Scott of Bournemouth remains a target, while the Red Devils are allegedly pursuing a possible move for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, Man United will surely need to move quickly if they are to secure a deal for Bouaddi, who is one of the best young talents in world football.

Bouaddi has shown at the 2026 World Cup that he can compete at the highest level, and he is again set to start when Morocco face Canada in the last-16 stage of the tournament.