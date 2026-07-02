Morocco lineup vs. Canada: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last 16 after Chadi Riad injury update

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 14:59

Morocco centre-back Chadi Riad is on course to recover from an injury scare in time for Saturday's World Cup 2026 last-16 clash with Canada in Houston.

The Crystal Palace defender was substituted in the second half of the last-32 win over the Netherlands due to a knock, although he returned to full training on Wednesday and is expected to make the cut here.

Already missing fundamental figure Nayef Aguerd, Morocco boss Mohamed Ouahbi has Mechelen's Redouane Halhal and the now-unemployed Marwane Saadane as his only other out-and-out centre-half options, but Riad is anticipated to start barring a late setback.

The 23-year-old is poised to join new national team hero Issa Diop - scorer of Morocco's late leveller against the Netherlands - in the heart of defence, while Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui complete an untouched backline.

All eyes will once again be on Ayyoub Bouaddi alongside Neil El Aynaoui - whose penalty miss in the last 32 did not prove costly - in the double pivot, which functions slightly behind the most advanced midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

The latter should continue alongside Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss in support of Ismael Saibari, whose move to Bayern Munich was confirmed the day after Morocco reached the last 16.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

> Click here to see how Canada could line up against Morocco