Netherlands 1-1 Morocco (2-3 on penalties): Atlas Lions survive Verbruggen heroics to advance at World Cup

By Axel Clody | 30 Jun 2026 05:21 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 05:24

Morocco beat the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw to book their place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup following a dramatic encounter at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on Monday evening.

Despite dominating for large stretches of the contest, the Atlas Lions fell behind and were forced to find an equaliser deep into stoppage time. After controlling extra time without being able to beat Bart Verbruggen, the African side won their second-ever World Cup penalty shootout, the first having come against Spain during their remarkable 2022 campaign.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, suffered a third consecutive World Cup elimination on penalties, having lost to Argentina in both 2014 and 2022 before falling to Morocco in 2026.

Morocco will now face Canada in the last 16 on Saturday at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

How the match unfolded in Monterrey

After an open start, Morocco began to take control around the first-half cooling break and forced several saves from Verbruggen. The standout feature of the opening period, however, was the leniency shown by Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio, who allowed a number of heavy challenges to go unpunished.

Morocco continued to look the better side after the break, though their effectiveness in creating clear-cut chances diminished. The only real scare for the Dutch came when Achraf Hakimi rounded Verbruggen but could only strike the crossbar.

Substitutions made by Ronald Koeman proved decisive as Cody Gakpo scored to shift the momentum firmly in favour of the Netherlands. Morocco grew increasingly nervous and struggled to threaten the Dutch goal, until Issa Diop met an excellent cross from Chemsdine Talbi deep into added time to level the scores.

The subsequent penalty shootout was a poor-quality affair, with Kluivert, Timber, El Aynaoui and Hakimi all failing to convert. In the final round, Bono saved from Summerville before Saibari stepped up to slot the winning penalty.

Verbruggen keeps the Netherlands alive

Koeman opted to tighten his defensive structure by introducing Micky van de Ven for Tijjani Reijnders, creating a back five. While the switch was designed to shore up the flanks, it left considerable space for Morocco's midfielders to exploit.

With the Atlas Lions threatening throughout the first half, Verbruggen was required to produce several key interventions. The Brighton goalkeeper made a superb save from a Neil El Aynaoui header before tipping away a powerful Hakimi strike that appeared destined for the top corner.

In extra time, the Dutch stopper produced what was arguably the save of the tournament. Soufiane Rahimi beat a defender inside the box, only for Verbruggen to rush out and divert the ball behind for a corner.

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP

Koeman's changes pay off as Gakpo scores emotional goal

In the second half, with Morocco looking even more dominant than in the first, Koeman made a double change, introducing Wout Weghorst in place of Brian Brobbey and Teun Koopmeiners for Nathan Ake to add more presence in midfield.

It took just one minute for the substitutions to make an impact. From a long ball, Weghorst flicked the ball into the path of Crysencio Summerville, who advanced and, despite falling to the ground, found Gakpo to open the scoring.

The goal carried profound emotional significance. Gakpo played despite he and his partner having announced at the weekend that they had lost the baby they were expecting, less than a month after sharing the news of the pregnancy. Every Dutch substitute entered the pitch to embrace the Liverpool forward.

Morocco did not deserve to lose in normal time

While Morocco struggled to create after falling behind, the side managed by Mohamed Ouahbi did not deserve to leave the pitch as losers after 90 minutes.

For at least the opening 60 minutes, the Atlas Lions were clearly the better team, driven by an outstanding display from Azzedine Ounahi, who controlled the midfield, and the constant threat of Hakimi surging forward down the right flank.

The problem, as in the group stage, was an inability to convert chances into goals, with efforts either repelled by Verbruggen or failing to seriously test the Dutch goalkeeper.

What comes next

Morocco will face Canada in the last 16 on Saturday, July 4, at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Netherlands depart the tournament with a bitter sense of what might have been. The Dutch produced a solid group-stage showing, drawing an entertaining contest with Japan, thrashing Sweden and securing top spot with a comfortable victory over Tunisia.