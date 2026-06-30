Netherlands exit World Cup: Ronald Koeman suggests deadline for decision over future after last-32 exit

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 10:31

Ronald Koeman has suggested that he could make a decision over his Netherlands future as soon as Tuesday morning.

In Monday's World Cup last-32 tie against Morocco, Netherlands held a 1-0 lead heading into added-on time at Estadio Monterrey.

However, after conceding an equaliser in added-on time, Oranje went on to miss three penalties in a shootout to bow out of the competition far earlier than expected.

Despite the eight goals that were scored against Sweden and Tunisia in their previous two fixtures, Netherlands were largely second best against the 2022 semi-finalists, partly due to Koeman's surprise switch to a back three.

There will now be speculation regarding whether Koeman stays in the role, something which the 63-year-old acknowledges that he will need to address.

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

Koeman speaks on Netherlands future

As quoted by The Guardian, he said: "I’m going to reflect on my future. This is straight after a game and the disappointment is so fresh in your mind.

"I’m going to reflect on it and maybe I’ll come to a conclusion by tomorrow morning.”

Koeman was also quizzed on his decision to switch to a 3-4-2-1 formation, going against his tendency to play with a back four and his team play on the front foot.

He added: "You can think whatever you like but we gave away much less against a team that was stronger than [group stage opponents] Sweden and Tunisia.

"If I had to do it again I’d do it all the same way. As the Dutch coach when the equaliser is scored I am always going to be scolded for the fact I chose five defenders.

“But you criticise, which is your right. You watch from the sidelines, I’m here with the team and, once again, I’d do it again.”

© Imago

Should Koeman stay as Netherlands manager?

Across two stints with Netherlands, the other being between 2018 and 2020, Koeman has racked up a record of 36 wins, 16 draws and 13 defeats across all competitions.

When Koeman guided Netherlands to the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League final, there was optimism for an exciting future. However, in 2020, he was tempted into a move to Barcelona.

Netherlands came agonisingly close to reaching the Euro 2024 final, losing in the semi-finals to England, but this is now a squad that requires a manager committed in the long term when captain Virgil van Dijk is close to turning 35 years of age and could theoretically retire from the international stage.

If Netherlands had seen out a 1-0 win over Morocco, Koeman may have been lauded as a genius. Morocco have not suffered defeat in normal time since January 2024.

Therefore, rather than receive criticism for his decision to play more defensively, Koeman should be given the benefit of the doubt, providing that he sees himself leading Netherlands into the upcoming Nations League campaign and Euro 2028 qualifying.