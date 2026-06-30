Netherlands vs. Morocco player ratings: Verbruggen and Bono shine in dramatic World Cup penalty shootout

By Axel Clody | 30 Jun 2026 05:56

In the most evenly contested last-32 tie at the 2026 World Cup so far, the Netherlands and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw on Monday evening in Monterrey, Mexico. The Atlas Lions prevailed 3-2 in the subsequent penalty shootout to book their place in the last 16.

Morocco will now face Canada, who beat South Africa 1-0 on Sunday, in the next round.

Here are the player ratings from the Netherlands vs. Morocco World Cup last-32 clash.

Netherlands player ratings

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen – 8/10

Produced two excellent saves in the first half and pulled off a miraculous stop in extra time. Assured on the ground and in the air. Not at fault for the Moroccan equaliser.

DEFENDERS

Denzel Dumfries – 6/10

Did not push forward as frequently as usual, an area where he typically makes a significant impact. Nevertheless, he delivered a solid defensive display, contributing to build-up play from deep and competing well in duels down the right flank.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 7/10

A true warrior on the pitch. Did not lose a single ball, threw himself into challenges and came out on top in the majority of his individual duels. Exceptionally intense in everything he did.

Virgil van Dijk – 6/10

Reliable as ever, he was important in the Dutch build-up and read the game well against Morocco's attacking players. However, he was poorly positioned for Diop's equaliser.

Nathan Ake – 6/10

Micky van de Ven – 5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Ryan Gravenberch – 4/10

A subdued display from the Liverpool midfielder. Less effective than De Jong in pressing and unable to influence the link between midfield and attack. Gave the ball away too often and appeared to lack the intensity of his teammates.

Frenkie de Jong – 6/10

Tireless in his pressing, he was the main creative hub for the Netherlands. Accurate in his passing, constantly on the move and valuable in the transition from defence to attack. A good performance from the Barcelona midfielder.

FORWARDS

Crysencio Summerville – 6/10

Struggled with his decision-making for long periods but proved decisive in the build-up to the Dutch goal. He latched onto Weghorst's header, drove forward at speed and teed up Gakpo. His penalty, however, was poorly struck and saved by Bono.

Cody Gakpo – 7/10

Quiet and wasteful for much of the match, his redemption came in the second half when he followed Summerville's run and scored the opening goal for the Netherlands.

Brian Brobbey – 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Wout Weghorst – 7/10

Without Weghorst, the Dutch goal would not have materialised. His glancing header set Summerville free in an excellent position to accelerate forward.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5/10

Jorrel Hato – 5/10

Quinten Timber – 3/10

Did not cause problems during extra time but receives a low mark for a dreadfully struck penalty that sailed wide.

Marten de Roon – N/A

Justin Kluivert – N/A

Morocco player ratings

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

GOALKEEPER

Yassine Bounou – 8/10

Made an important save in the first half during the only genuine Dutch chance. Assured in his handling of crosses and his distribution along the ground. Not at fault for the Dutch goal and saved Summerville's penalty.

DEFENDERS

Achraf Hakimi – 6/10

A constant attacking threat who never hid from the game, producing several dangerous runs down the right flank and striking the crossbar with one effort. Defended well against Gakpo, both in anticipation and in direct duels.

Issa Diop – 8/10

Outstanding throughout. Imposed himself physically against the Dutch forwards, produced crucial interceptions and never put a foot wrong in possession. Headed home the Moroccan equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Chadi Riad – 6/10

Like Diop, he performed well at the heart of the Moroccan defence. Good positional sense and clean in his clearances. A solid outing from the number 18.

Noussair Mazraoui – 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Neil El Aynaoui – 7/10

Tactically versatile, El Aynaoui combined remarkable physical intensity with quality in driving the play forward. One of the most active and influential players on the pitch for Morocco. Caused persistent problems for the Dutch midfield and defence.

Ayyoub Bouaddi – 6/10

Brahim Diaz – 5/10

Another anonymous display from the Real Madrid man. Had little impact on the Moroccan attacking play. One of the weakest links in the African side's forward line.

Azzedine Ounahi – 7/10

The engine of the Moroccan side, Ounahi delivered another strong performance at this World Cup. He stood out through his stamina and superb close control. Comfortable on the ball, the number 8 threaded some excellent passes and kept the attack ticking over.

Bilal El Khannouss – 6/10

FORWARDS

Ismael Saibari – 5/10

Always looked to offer a passing option and attempted to overpower the Dutch defenders physically. He battled for space but too often lost his duel with the ball. Too many technical errors and poor decisions.

SUBSTITUTES

Chemsdine Talbi – 7/10

Introduced in the closing stages of normal time, he showed personality and a hunger to make an impact. It was his pinpoint cross that found Diop's head for the equaliser that forced extra time.

Anass Salah-Eddine – 5/10

Gessime Yassine – 6/10

Samir El Mourabet – 5/10

Soufiane Rahimi – 5/10