Canada lineup vs. Morocco: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last 16 as Alphonso Davies decision made

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 14:47 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 14:59

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has refused to rule out a starting role for Alphonso Davies in Saturday's World Cup 2026 last-16 match with Morocco in Houston.

The Bayern Munich star made his first national team appearance since March 2025 in the last-32 win over South Africa, coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes of that dramatic 1-0 victory.

While Saturday's showdown is arguably the biggest event in Canadian football history, given Davies's lack of match practice over the past 12 months, Marsch may still err on the side of caution and give precedence to the player's long-term health.

As a result, the ever-present Richie Laryea should be given the nod in an unchanged Canada defence, while Jacob Shaffelburg and Liam Millar will vie for selection on the left wing if Davies is spared.

Millar was given the nod out wide against South Africa, but Shaffelburg provided a crucial cross that eventually led to Stephen Eustaquio's winner, a contribution that will no doubt work in his favour.

With Ismael Kone and his fractured leg watching on from the sidelines, Nathan Saliba joins Eustaquio - who also created five chances from set-pieces in the victory over the Bafana Bafana - in the midfield pairing.

Marsch's only other selection quandary comes up front, where Cyle Larin, Promise David and Tani Oluwaseyei are all vying to partner Jonathan David, and the latter's industrious display from the first whistle in the last 32 could give him the edge.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Oluwaseyi

> Click here to see how Morocco could line up against Canada