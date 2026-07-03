Saturday's World Cup predictions and previews including Paraguay vs. France

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes France's clash with Paraguay in the round of 16, and a contest between Morocco and Canada.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Aiming to avenge one of their 2022 mishaps and continue their record-setting World Cup 2026 journey, Canada take on Morocco at the NRG Stadium in Saturday's last-16 battle.

The Canucks deservedly beat South Africa 1-0 to set up a showdown with the Atlas Lions, who defied the outright winner odds in our World Cup betting guide to overcome the Netherlands on penalties.

We say: Canada 1-2 Morocco

Canada pressing as intensely as they did against South Africa on Saturday is surely a recipe for disaster against this Morocco outfit, who should live up to their favourites tag in this contest.

As was the case in 2022, a 2-1 victory for the Atlas Lions is forecast, keeping the dream of a first-ever African champion alive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Canada vs. Morocco, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Anthony Behar / Sipa USA

Paraguay will endeavour to pull off another 2026 World Cup upset when they face tournament favourites France in Philadelphia on Saturday.

La Albirroja knocked out four-time world champions Germany to reach the last 16, while Les Bleus eased to victory over Sweden in their round-of-32 clash.

We say: Paraguay 0-2 France

While Paraguay cannot be written off entirely and will undoubtedly fight with the same dogged resilience, it is difficult to back against an electric France outfit who have scored two or more goals in 16 of their last 17 international matches.

Les Bleus’ devastating offensive firepower should ultimately prove too much for Paraguay, successfully unlocking a resilient backline that famously stifled Germany to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paraguay vs. France, including team news and possible lineups