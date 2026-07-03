Paraguay vs. France: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 03 Jul 2026 11:36 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 11:36

Paraguay and France will clash in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The two nations are competing for a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will meet either Canada or Morocco.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Paraguay vs. France kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 10pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Paraguay vs. France being played?

The World Cup fixture between Paraguay vs. France will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles.

How to watch Paraguay vs. France in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Paraguay and France?

Paraguay are competing at the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they memorably made the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Spain.

Gustavo Alfaro's side were one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage and produced a major upset in the Round of 32, eliminating Germany on penalties.

France, meanwhile, are one of the favourites to lift the trophy, having won the 2018 tournament and finished as runners-up in 2022.

Didier Deschamps's side topped Group I, comfortably beating Senegal, Iraq and Norway, before thumping Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32.