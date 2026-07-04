France 1-0 Paraguay: Albirroja stifle the game and the French need their bench to advance in the World Cup

By Alexis Pereira | 05 Jul 2026 00:20

The close-to-40-degree heat in Philadelphia turned this World Cup last-16 tie into a test of endurance. Paraguay held on for as long as they could — pressing hard, compressing space, sealing the central corridor and making life extremely difficult for France for practically the entire match. In the end, however, the depth of the current runners-up proved the difference.

The 1-0 victory that sends Les Bleus into the quarter-finals was born precisely from the strength of the substitutes' bench. It fell to Desire Doue to change the script on a match that was heading for extra time. Within minutes of coming on, the young attacker dismantled the Paraguayan defence with a run on his own and was fouled to earn the penalty that Kylian Mbappe converted.

It was a qualification achieved through hard work rather than brilliance. France struggled to turn possession into clear chances while Paraguay executed Gustavo Alfaro's plan to near-perfection. In the end, however, a single flash of individual talent was all it took to resolve a tie that seemed destined for 30 more minutes of tension.

France vs Paraguay: How the match unfolded

Possession, a high defensive line and purposeful football on one side; a low block, compactness and aggressive pressing on the other. That was the shape of France versus Paraguay in Philadelphia. In the first half, the Paraguayan lock largely achieved its objective — neutralising France's attacking momentum and taking a goalless scoreline into the break.

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In the second period, the clock became an increasingly important factor for Didier Deschamps' side. Time ticked on, the scoreboard did not change and France no longer had the same physical intensity. Forcing extra time and potentially a penalty shootout was precisely what Paraguay wanted. But it did not unfold that way.

Minutes after coming on in place of Bradley Barcola, Doue produced a brilliant run down the left, weaved past the Paraguayan defence and was clipped by Diego Gomez inside the box. Penalty. Mbappe sent Orlando Gill the wrong way and opened the scoring.

France vs Paraguay: Doue's introduction changes the game

The protagonists are not always those who start the match. Against Paraguay, Deschamps found on his bench the answer to unlock a defence that had seemed impenetrable. Desire Doue came on precisely to offer what France had been missing — the ability to unsettle opponents in one-on-one situations.

The young attacker may not yet carry the same media weight as Mbappe or other names in the French squad, but his importance grows with every passing season. Alternating the starting role with Barcola on the left, Doue offers the attacking line a different set of qualities — refined ball-carrying, short bursts of explosive pace, excellent close control and the self-assurance to take on defenders directly.

That was precisely how he decided the qualification. In one of his first involvements, he accelerated down the left channel, left markers in his wake and effectively forced Diego Gomez into the foul that settled the tie.

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The moment was another demonstration of the enormous potential of a player who, despite his young age, already occupies a significant role at Paris Saint-Germain, the current back-to-back Champions League holders. It is no coincidence that Doue is also the reigning Golden Boy winner, the award handed annually by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best under-21 player active in European football.

France's quarter-final against Morocco will demand a different version of Les Bleus

In the quarter-finals, the context will be entirely different. France's next opponents are Morocco, who earlier eliminated Canada to reach the last eight of the World Cup.

Unlike Paraguay — who effectively handed over possession and concentrated almost entirely on defending their own box — Morocco tend to present a more balanced proposition. They are a side comfortable with the ball at their feet, capable of accelerating transitions, exploiting technically gifted players and causing problems even against more fancied opponents.

That is likely to produce a more open match with greater spaces for the French attack. At the same time, it will demand considerably more defensive attention from Deschamps' players, who are unlikely to enjoy the near-total territorial control they found against the Albirroja.