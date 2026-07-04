World Cup news: France suffer major late injury blow ahead of Paraguay last-16 clash

By Ben Sully | 04 Jul 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 15:19

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out of the last-16 tie against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup.

The 2018 World Cup winners are set to face Paraguay tonight (Saturday, July 4) at 10pm BST in Philadelphia.

Les Bleus have recorded four comfortable victories at the tournament, scoring at least three goals in each of those wins.

Given their impressive form and high-quality squad, France will be heavy favourites to get the better of a Paraguayan team that knocked out Germany on penalties in the Round of 32.

Paraguay vs. France World Cup 2026 Last-16 Match Preview ?? | "Not A Complete Team"

France suffer Tchouameni injury blow

However, according to RMC Sport, Didier Deschamps's side have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the last-16 fixture.

The report states that Real Madrid midfielder has been ruled out of the contest with a thigh problem.

The current expectation is that the discomfort will keep him out of action for around four days.

The French medical staff will closely monitor Tchouameni's injury as he bids to return to action for a potential quarter-final against Canada or Morocco.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Who will replace Tchouameni in starting lineup?

The injury will force Deschamps to move away from the midfield pairing of Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot, which has been deployed in three of the country's four matches.

Roma's Manu Kone is widely expected to come into the side to make his second start of the tournament.

The 25-year-old played alongside Rabiot in France's 3-0 victory over Iraq on matchday three of the group stage.

There are no other reported injury issues, so Kone should be the only change made to a confident starting lineup.