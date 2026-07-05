Match Analysis: How Kylian Mbappe's 'Libertadores mode' propelled France past Paraguay

By Naim Beneddra | 05 Jul 2026 05:16

France and Paraguay played out what was arguably the most quintessentially South American-style clash of this World Cup. Beyond sitting deep in a resolute low block, Gustavo Alfaro’s game plan had one primary objective: to stifle Didier Deschamps' star-studded attack, spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe. Yet, despite refusing to commit bodies forward and seeing goalkeeper Orlando Gill crowned Man of the Match, Paraguay failed to leave Philadelphia with a quarter-final ticket.

A significant part of this failure comes down to the sheer mentality of the French squad during their hard-fought 1-0 victory, epitomised by Kylian Mbappe tapping into a gritty 'Libertadores mode' to combat the Paraguayans.

From the first whistle, Paraguay's defence bolted the door shut, determined to nullify Deschamps' attacking quartet of Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Mbappe himself.

Embracing the dark arts

Struggling to find joy in the final third, Mbappe was subjected to a relentless man-marking job from the likes of Juan Jose Caceres and Matias Galarza. The French number 10 cut a frustrated figure at times, even engaging in heated exchanges with the Paraguayan defenders. Yet, despite the hostile environment, it was Mbappe who had the final say, converting from the penalty spot to seal a narrow 1-0 win.

"I think the way we played today was very good. We showed that we aren't just a team that knows how to play free-flowing, attacking football. If we have to roll our sleeves up, we'll put our hands in the s***, excuse my language. We have no problem with that," the forward declared post-match.

Closely marshalled by a Paraguayan centre-back at all times, Mbappe had precious little space to create. Throughout the tie, he gave as good as he got in a war of words with his markers. In one of his rare moments of freedom, he latched onto a sweeping pass from Mike Maignan but stumbled at the crucial moment with only Gill to beat.

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran / Jon Olav Nesvold

Desire Doue: The super sub makes the difference

Having found the net with ease against Senegal, Iraq, Norway, and Sweden, Mbappe currently sits top of the Golden Boot race with seven goals—tying Lionel Messi's tally for this tournament. But to secure his latest strike, he had to rely on immense mental fortitude and a stroke of inspiration from one of Deschamps' luxury impact subs.

Desire Doue started on the bench, with Barcola preferred on the left flank. But with the French attack looking toothless and Dembele and Olise struggling to find the same wavelength, it fell to the young Paris Saint-Germain starlet to turn the tie on its head in the second half.

His introduction changed the complexion of the match. Replacing Barcola, Doue managed to do what had previously looked impossible: penetrate the Paraguayan defensive lines. During one of his driving runs, he drew a clumsy challenge from Diego Gomez inside the box, winning the decisive spot-kick. It was exactly the kind of game-changing impact Deschamps expected from the 'Golden Boy'.

As Mbappe stepped up to take the penalty, the Paraguayan mind games continued. Before the captain could place the ball on the 12-yard mark, Dembele acted as a brilliant shield, holding onto the ball and absorbing the pressure while surrounded by the Albirroja defenders.

Winning ugly: France's perfect response

Neither side created a single clear-cut opportunity in a cagey opening 45 minutes, with the first shot on target only arriving in the second half. However, Les Bleus successfully matched the fierce level of combativeness demanded by Alfaro’s men.

Interestingly, only French players went into the referee's notebook on Saturday—a deliberate, tactical choice from Mbappe, Olise, and their teammates to match Paraguay's physicality. At the final whistle, the French skipper made a point of celebrating right in front of the eliminated South Americans.

"They thought we would turn up in tuxedos, that we just came here to play beautiful football and pass the ball around," Mbappe stated. "We know how to win ugly too. We did that today, we got the win, and even then, we were still the better side."

Paraguay’s spoiling tactics had paid dividends against Germany in the Round of 32. But against the French, with no margin for error, Alfaro’s men were undone by Gomez's rash challenge. Embracing this gritty 'Libertadores' style, Mbappe bagged his 19th all-time World Cup goal, moving just one behind Lionel Messi’s historic record.

"That is their football, it's their way of playing. Everyone uses their own weapons," the number 10 explained. "There is no right or wrong way to play football, there is only one way: to win. They tried to drag us into a dogfight, but we were the ones who caught them out."

Having booked their spot in the next round, France will now face Morocco in the quarter-finals. The clash promises to be a mouth-watering rematch of their 2022 semi-final in Qatar, where the French emerged victorious. The tie will take place this Thursday, July 9, at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.