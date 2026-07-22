Why Zinedine Zidane will never match Didier Deschamps France legacy despite World Cup failure

By Brendan McGilligan | 22 Jul 2026 10:37

Didier Deschamps is set to leave his role as France manager following the nation's fourth-placed finish at the 2026 World Cup, bringing his 14-year spell to an end; however, how will his tenure be remembered?

Les Bleus would win their second World Cup title under Deschamps when they lifted the trophy in 2018, and they would finish runners-up in the 2022 tournament. He also led France to the UEFA Nations League title in 2021 when they beat Spain in the final.

However, there may be disappointment within the nation that the team did not win more silverware with Deschamps in charge, with their defeat in the 2016 European Championship final being a notable failure due to hosting the tournament.

France were considered among the favourites for every international tournament from the 2016 Euros due to the extreme amount of talent the manager had at his disposal.

Fans and pundits may make this argument, yet it must be remembered the state of the French national team when he was appointed, having been eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the 2012 Euros under Laurent Blanc.

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere would be a supporter of the latter view and believes it is key to note how the national team has been left by Deschamps as he departs his managerial role.

© Imago

Why Didier Deschamps is France's "best coach" of all time

Zinedine Zidane is expected to assume the role as the France manager when the summer is over to guide the nation through the European Championship qualifiers for the 2028 tournament.

The former Real Madrid manager will be expected to bring success for France at this competition, but Aliadiere believes this French ambition is only realistic due to the work of Deschamps.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor, Aliadiere said: “I'm trying to be a bit objective and try to remember all those great years. He has established a strong foundation and is leaving the French national team in a good state.

“You know, not being funny, but Zidane's come in with his work already pretty much fully done. All you've got to do is keep picking those players, make them feel good, and tweak a couple of things maybe, a little decision here and there.

“But otherwise, France look in a very, very strong place and very good position to keep shining and can be one of the strongest nations in the next few years. You look at how young the squad is, so I can't see France not being in the top in the next two years or four years at the next World Cup.

“I do feel Deschamps's legacy and what he's done in terms of winning a World Cup and leaving the team in that state in such a healthy place with great talent, great young players coming through.

“So, for me, he'll always be the best coach we've ever had, the best manager, and lasted that long as well. For me, his legacy is right up there.”

Deschamps’s legacy as France manager will be a debate for many due to the fact he won only one major trophy across six tournaments, with that coming in the 2018 World Cup.

However, Aliadiere believes that France is now among the world's best teams and will always be a contender for an international tournament title, thanks to Deschamps.