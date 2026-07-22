Transfer news and rumours today: Man United-linked Crysencio Summerville's future decided, Fulham preparing £24m midfielder bid

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 10:43 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 10:44

West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement with Al-Hilal over Crysencio Summerville, with the Netherlands international set to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Summerville's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United believed to be interested in the Dutchman, while Roma have recently been working on a potential move for the 24-year-old.

However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham have now come to an agreement with Al-Hilal over a big-money deal for the attacker.

The report claims that Al-Hilal will pay a guaranteed £55m for Summerville, with a further £5m in potential bonuses.

Roma have allegedly already switched their focus elsewhere, with the Italian team unwilling to match the offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Summerville is set to leave West Ham with a record of eight goals and seven assists in 56 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.

The forward has a contract at the London Stadium until June 2029, but West Ham's relegation from the Premier League meant that keeping him this summer was always unlikely.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Fulham 'preparing' £24m Charles offer

Meanwhile, Fulham are reportedly preparing a £24m bid for Shea Charles, as the London club look to beat Leeds United to the Southampton midfielder.

Charles, 22, is likely to leave Southampton this summer following the club's failure to secure a return to the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United have previously been linked with the midfielder, but Leeds are believed to have been pushing for his signature of late.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have already failed with three offers for Charles, who is thought to be valued by Southampton in excess of £25m.

The report claims that Fulham have now entered the race, with Alvaro Arbeloa's side prepared to pay £24m to sign the ex-Manchester City youngster.

Charles' contract at Southampton is due to expire next summer, meaning that the Saints are not in a strong position to keep hold of him.

The Northern Ireland international has scored six goals and registered two assists in 76 appearances for Southampton in all competitions.

© Imago

Modric 'verbally agrees' new Milan contract

Elsewhere, Luka Modric has reportedly verbally agreed a new deal at AC Milan.

The Croatian's contract with the Italian giants expired at the end of June, and there have recently been claims that he could retire from professional football this summer.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the 40-year-old has come to an agreement with Milan over a new one-year contract.

Modric made 37 appearances for Milan last season after arriving from Real Madrid, scoring twice and providing three assists in the process.

The midfielder also featured four times for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, scoring once.

New Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to have made it clear in talks with Modric that he wanted the veteran to stay at San Siro for at least one more campaign.