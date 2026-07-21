Aston Villa transfer news: Villans plan 'surprise move' for Rafael Leao as cut-price Rogers replacement

By Axel Clody | 21 Jul 2026 06:53

Rafael Leao has handed in a formal transfer request to AC Milan, and Aston Villa have emerged as the primary Premier League suitor for the Portugal international, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old had already indicated a desire to leave before the World Cup, telling reporters he wanted to 'change his surroundings and leave Milan.'

Even the arrival of compatriot Ruben Amorim as the club's new boss has not changed his position, and the formal request has accelerated movement in the market.

Villa target Leao as cut-price Rogers replacement

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Villa are ready to make an offer for Leao following their significant summer sales. Youri Tielemans departed to Manchester United and Morgan Rogers moved to Chelsea for £117m, freeing up considerable funds for Unai Emery to reshape his squad.

With Leao having formally requested to leave, Milan's initial asking price of around £50m is understood to have softened, and a fee closer to £38m is now possible, according to the Italian newspaper.

That represents a significant discount for a player who, in his best moments, is still capable of operating at the highest level.

Villa have already spent their Rogers windfall wisely. Johan Manzambi, the Swiss World Cup sensation, has arrived alongside Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, previously courted by Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

The club will compete in the Champions League for the second consecutive season, and Leao would add a profile of individual brilliance that Villa currently lack on the left flank.

Why Emery is convinced by Leao

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Leao's World Cup performances for Portugal appear to have played a role in shaping Villa's interest.

He was not a starter under Roberto Martinez but contributed meaningfully whenever called upon, scoring Portugal's fifth in the rout of Uzbekistan, providing the decisive assist for Goncalo Ramos in the round of 16 against Croatia, and proving Portugal's most dangerous outlet during a goalless draw with Colombia.

At club level, Leao's inconsistency has frustrated observers for years, but his qualities remain undeniable. He is explosive off the dribble, effective in one-on-one situations and a credible finishing threat.

For Emery, whose Villa side prefer to dominate possession but also need a direct threat against low defensive blocks, those attributes are specifically valuable.

Should Villa switch to a transition-based approach against certain Premier League opponents, Leao's pace, dribbling and decision-making make him equally suited to that style of play.

A discounted fee for a 27-year-old of his talent represents an opportunity Emery is apparently not willing to ignore.