Aston Villa transfer news: Morocco star learning English 'interesting' Unai Emery, Newcastle United

By Darren Plant | 20 Jul 2026 16:05

Aston Villa and Newcastle United allegedly hold an interest in signing Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli.

The Morocco international has endured a frustrating period having been forced to miss the World Cup through injury.

Having contributed 14 goals and 12 assists from 41 appearances in La Liga and the Europa League, the 24-year-old had been well set to make an impact on the biggest stage.

Nevertheless, Ezzalzouli's form for Real Betis last season has naturally earned him admirers around Europe.

According to Diario de Sevilla, a move to the Premier League over the coming weeks is a possibility.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Aston Villa keen on Ezzalzouli?

The report suggests that both clubs have been closely monitoring the progression of the playmaker.

Ezzalzouli is capable of playing on both flanks, albeit his most effective outings coming from the left.

Although he is tied to Real Betis until 2029, there is said to be a €60m (£42.44m) release clause in his contract.

At this point in time, it is suggested that Real Betis chiefs will demand that the figure is activated for a sale to materialise this summer.

In recent months, the player has publicly acknowledged that he is attempting to learn English.

© Imago

Could Ezzalzouli replace Rogers?

Morgan Rogers is expected to leave Aston Villa for Chelsea in a £117m deal during the next 24 hours.

With new Villa signing Johan Manzambi able to play as a number 10, Ezzalzouli could be viewed as someone who can act as an option on the left.

Nevertheless, his overall versatility would only benefit Unai Emery, who likes having players in his squad who can play more than one position.

Villa need wide options courtesy of Jadon Sancho not being signed on a permanent basis and Leon Bailey being linked with a move to another Premier League club.