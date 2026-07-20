Man United transfer news: Red Devils identify ideal 'competition' for Luke Shaw

By Matt Law | 20 Jul 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 14:23

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in Fulham's Antonee Robinson, with the Red Devils keen to sign a new left-back before the end of the summer transfer window.

Luke Shaw was once again Man United's first-choice left-back last season and enjoyed one of his best campaigns for the Red Devils, playing every Premier League match in 2025-26.

The 30-year-old's absence from the England squad for the 2026 World Cup has allowed him to have a summer of rest, with Man United now back in pre-season, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham on Saturday.

Man United have already lost one left-back this summer, with Tyrell Malacia departing on a free transfer, while Patrick Dorgu's impressive performances further forward last season might mean that the Denmark international is now considered a winger.

Harry Amass, 19, and Diego Leon, 19, are both viewed as excellent young talents, with both potentially leaving on loan this summer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Man United 'keen' to sign a new left-back this summer

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are both capable of playing at left-back, but it is understood that Man United head coach Michael Carrick wants genuine competition for Shaw.

Robinson was linked with Man United earlier this summer, and according to The Guardian, the United States international is still firmly on the club's radar.

The report claims that Newcastle United's Lewis Hall is also of interest, although a deal for the former Chelsea youngster would likely be much more difficult to complete.

© Imago

Would Robinson be a good signing for Man United?

Robinson is a proven Premier League performer, playing 158 times in the top flight of English football, scoring once and providing 17 assists.

The 29-year-old has a contract with Fulham until the summer of 2028, but it is understood that he would be available for the right price in the current market.

Last season, Robinson scored once and registered one assist in 26 appearances for Fulham, and he then featured on four occasions for USA at the 2026 World Cup.

Robinson is currently on a break ahead of linking back up with Fulham for pre-season, but there is currently strong speculation surrounding his future, with Liverpool also thought to be keen.

Man United do need to add another full-back to their squad this summer, and Robinson could be the ideal addition given his quality an experience.

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