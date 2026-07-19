Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick faces Chelsea 'battle' to sign £50m World Cup midfielder before new season

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jul 2026 18:11

Manchester United are preparing to submit an official bid for Roma and France midfielder Manu Kone, but they face competition from Chelsea, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils played their first game of pre-season on Saturday, and while they were beaten 1-0 by Wrexham, it would be premature too read much into the result.

Boss Michael Carrick was not able to name newcomer Youri Tielemans in the squad for that defeat, but he did start midfielder Andrey Santos.

The two stars have significantly strengthened the head coach's options in the middle of the pitch, but with Manuel Ugarte set for a considerable period on the sidelines due to a knee injury, another addition would be welcome.

Italian outfit Gazzetta dello Sport claim that United are readying a bid for Roma midfielder Kone, who is valued at €55-60m (£46.76-51.01m), but Chelsea are also preparing an offer.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Manchester United vs. Chelsea: Who will win race for Manu Kone?

Carrick's biggest advantage in the race for Kone is that he can offer the Frenchman Champions League football immediately, whereas Chelsea will be battling to finish in the division's top five.

United also appear to be a relatively stable project given the manager is incredibly popular amongst the fanbase, and he has been in charge since January, meaning he is already familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of his squad.

MANU KONE AT THE WORLD CUP Matches: 5 Starts: 4 Top Speed: 30.2 km/h Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 57% Ground Duels Won Percentage: 41%

While Chelsea have had six managers since 2021, Xabi Alonso is set to lead the Londoners out next season, and his reputation in football is incredibly positive.

The Spaniard has already convinced Morgan Rogers to join the Blues over rivals Arsenal despite the fact he cannot offer any European football, so the Red Devils may face a tough battle to bring Kone to Old Trafford.

© Iconsport / Phd Press / TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

Manu Kone transfer news: Carlos Baleba alternative?

Kone could be the perfect third midfielder to sign as he already boasts considerable experience, but he also is young enough to develop and improve further.

The 25-year-old is older than Santos (22) and Kobbie Manioo (21), but he is four years younger than Tielemans, and he could be a perfect intermediary option for Carrick.

Kone would also represent a considerably cheaper choice for United than Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, who had a price tag in the region of £100m last summer.

Given Premier League clubs are increasingly paying significant sums to sign players, the Roma star's valuation may make him a sensible addition.