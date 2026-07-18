Man United transfer news: 'Serious' doubts emerge over £100million midfielder after Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos deals

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jul 2026 17:53 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 17:55

Manchester United have serious doubts about signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion due to his poor performances last term, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils began their pre-season campaign on Saturday, with the club taking on Wrexham in a friendly in Finland.

Michael Carrick was not able to use midfield signing Youri Tielemans, though he did start Andrey Santos, with both set to play a significant role in the team next season.

However, following the serious injury to Manuel Ugarte during the World Cup, the head coach will only have three senior midfielders to choose from, so it comes as no surprise to see United linked with a number of other options.

Football Insider claim that while the Red Devils have had historical interest in Brighton's Baleba, the Cameroonian's poor 2025-26 has given the club serious doubts about bringing him to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carlos Baleba transfer to Manchester United off?

The report states that the midfielder had a price tag of £100million last summer, though Brighton are considering lowering their valuation after a difficult season.

Baleba found it difficult to cement a starting role - he was trusted from the first whistle 23 times in the league last season - while he also failed to finish a league match on 20 occasions.

CARLOS BALEBA'S 2025-26 (PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 31 Starts: 23 Goals: 0 Assists: 0 Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 58% Ground Duels Won Percentage: 47%

There are few concerns about the 22-year-old from a physical perspective, but questions were raised about his application once news broke last summer of United's interest.

Perhaps the Cameroonian's attitude has made the Red Devils view spending such a significant sum on him as a risky endeavour, especially as joining United would involve playing in a pressurised environment.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Manchester United transfer news: What does Michael Carrick need in midfield?

Tielemans, Santos and Kobbie Mainoo offer United a strong mix of progression, carrying and defensive coverage, but they cannot rely on the trio across a campaign that might see the club play up to 67 games.

Adding a rounded midfielder would be beneficial to Carrick, though many Premier League options like Bournemouth's Alex Scott could prove prohibitively expensive.

A cheaper option may be Roma's Manu Kone, who has been linked to Old Trafford in the past, though he is likely to have other suitors from England too.

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