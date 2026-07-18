Qatar 2022 gave Argentina experience of pressure; 2026 has hardened it into their defining weapon ahead of the World Cup final

By Alexis Pereira | 18 Jul 2026 18:01

Several factors can explain how Argentina reached their second successive World Cup final, which takes place on Sunday against Spain. But beyond their qualities on the pitch, the mental resilience of Lionel Scaloni's group must be given particular attention.

At this 2026 edition, the Albiceleste have watched opponents they did not expect threaten their survival in the tournament. To stay alive, they have needed more than talent — they have needed grit.

In every knockout round, Argentina have won by the narrowest of margins and have had to come from behind twice. Against Cape Verde in the last 32, they came through 3-2 in extra time. Against Egypt in the last 16, they turned a 2-0 deficit around in the closing stages to win 3-2. In the quarter-finals, they needed extra time again to beat Switzerland 3-1. And then came the result with perhaps the greatest emotional weight of all — overcoming old rivals England 2-1 in the semi-finals.

What every one of those results tells you about this squad is that they possess a remarkable capacity to withstand pressure without losing belief.

Argentina have Messi as their leader, but also luxury cover from the bench

For Scaloni, that characteristic is partly explained by the squad depth that allows impact from players who are not in the starting XI.

That was precisely what happened with Lautaro Martinez against Switzerland — scoring the third goal — and again against England, when the Inter Milan striker netted the decisive second.

'We knew that we were going to suffer, and this is part of our blood, this is part of our DNA, and this brings peace of mind. We also have players on the bench who can turn the game on its head, and this is something very good. Ultimately, we always find the solutions.' — Scaloni, speaking to reporters after the Switzerland quarter-final.

Argentina's campaign has been an exercise in survival through pure pressure, led by a Messi who has seen and won everything there is to win in football. The squad's character has surprised even the captain himself.

'This squad competes and never stops insisting, never stops wanting more. What this group does is not normal: to be world champions, to win the Copa America twice and to be back in a World Cup semi-final.' — Messi, speaking after Argentina's semi-final qualification.

The Qatar 2022 title shaped the team's character

That "Argentine DNA", however, was not forged in 2026. According to Scaloni himself, it was the title-winning experience in Qatar that taught them how to handle pressure in the biggest moments.

'In Qatar, we were not that experienced, myself included, and those kinds of situations were very difficult. However, now we are more experienced because we know what it feels like to be dominated by the opponent, to concede an equaliser. So today, we kept our composure. The team knew how to remain calm and, of course, we will never give up.' — Scaloni.

Indeed, Argentina's path to the 2022 title included the shock of a first-game defeat to Saudi Arabia, and a final that ended 3-3 after 120 minutes before being decided on penalties. In those 120 minutes, Argentina led 2-0 through Messi and Di Maria goals before France equalised twice through Mbappe. Messi struck again in extra time before Mbappe levelled once more, forcing a shootout. Argentina won 4-2 to end a 36-year wait.

Since that night, Scaloni's side appears to have hardened their psychological makeup and turned it into one of their primary weapons. On Sunday against Spain, the reigning champions are hoping that very same survival instinct carries them through one final test.