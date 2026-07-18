Lionel Messi equals Cafu's all-time record for the most World Cup final appearances

By Naim Beneddra | 18 Jul 2026 12:38 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 12:39

With Argentina booking their ticket to the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi has achieved yet another historic milestone in his glittering career. The Argentine maestro is set to equal Brazil legend Cafu as the only players in football history to feature in three World Cup finals.

However, the Brazilian icon still stands alone as the only player to have played in three consecutive World Cup showpieces: 1994, 1998, and 2002.

In his first tournament in the USA, Cafu came off the bench in the first half to replace the injured Jorginho, helping Brazil secure their fourth world crown. Four years later in France, he was named in the starting XI but was forced to watch as the Selecao suffered a bitter defeat to the host nation.

At the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, the legendary right-back wore the captain's armband, delivering one of the most iconic images in football history as he stood on the podium to lift the trophy for Brazil's record-breaking fifth World Cup triumph.

Messi's pursuit of further glory

Messi, meanwhile, graced the pitch in the 2014 and 2022 finals, and is now gearing up for his third appearance in the ultimate showpiece against Spain on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In his first final in Brazil, the Argentine fell agonisingly short against Germany, though he did walk away with the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Fast forward to Qatar in 2022, and he delivered one of the defining performances of his career. Scoring a brace and successfully converting his penalty in the shootout during a truly epic final against France, Messi finally secured La Albiceleste's coveted third star.

Now, in the current edition, the 39-year-old number 10 is continuing to shatter records and currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with a staggering eight goals.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

The 'Almost' Club

Several other legendary figures have been part of three World Cup final squads but did not take to the pitch in all of them. This exclusive list includes Brazilian icons Pele and Ronaldo, as well as German greats Lothar Matthaus and Pierre Littbarski.

Pele was part of the triumphant squads in 1958, 1962, and 1970, but missed the 1962 final due to injury. Ronaldo 'O Fenomeno' was in the squads for 1994, 1998, and 2002, but remained an unused substitute against Italy in '94.

Similarly, the German duo were present at the 1982, 1986, and 1990 tournaments. Matthaus did not feature in the '82 showpiece, while Littbarski was left on the bench in '86.

Players with three World Cup final appearances:

Cafu (Brazil) – 1994, 1998, 2002

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 2014, 2022, 2026

Players with two World Cup final appearances:

The list of players with two World Cup final appearances to their name is extensive, but here is a select group featuring some of the most iconic names in world football: