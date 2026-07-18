France vs England: Thomas Tuchel insists fan opinion will not affect his England future following World Cup disappointment

By Ben Sully | 18 Jul 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 10:43

England boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that negative fan opinion will not impact his willingness to continue as Three Lions boss.

Tuchel has faced criticism over the manner in which his team gave up a narrow lead in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals.

After seeing his team retreat following Anthony Gordon's opener, Tuchel opted to replace the new Barcelona forward with defender Ezri Konsa.

Ten minutes later, Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly were sent on as England adopted a clear 5-4-1 formation, only to concede just moments after.

Tuchel did not make any more changes until the sixth minute of stoppage time, 11 minutes after Enzo Fernandez's equaliser and four points after what proved to be a winner from striker Lautaro Martinez.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Tuchel unfazed by negative fan opinion

The ultra-defensive approach has led to a mix of opinions across England about whether Tuchel is the right man to take the team forward.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's third-place playoff against France, Tuchel was asked whether the negativity from supporters would affect his willingness to continue as England boss.

"It will never change my thinking if I would like to carry on," Tuchel replied.

Tuchel also stood by his in-game decisions, insisting he has "no regrets" over the changes he made in the latter stages of Wednesday's semi-final.

“I felt that we had to do something different for the team, and I took a decision, trusting my instinct, my intuition, my experience, trusting my competitiveness, and I took the decision in order to help the team and get the result," Tuchel said.

"But the decisions are made under stress. The decisions are made in game. I would regret it if we didn’t react. But I have no regrets over the decision itself.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

What is Tuchel's contract situation?

Tuchel initially signed a deal until the 2026 World Cup when he was named as Gareth Southgate's successor in October 2024.

However, the 52-year-old extended his contract earlier this year to take him through until Euro 2028, which will take place across England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

While there are many who feel Tuchel should be dismissed due to the manner of the semi-final defeat, the Football Association want Tuchel to lead the team into the upcoming Nations League campaign and Euro 2028.