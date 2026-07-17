World Cup
France
Jul 18, 2026 10.00pm
Miami Stadium
England

Team News: France vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By |

France vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Seeking a first-ever World Cup bronze medal to paper over the cracks, England hit the road to face France in Saturday's third-placed playoff in Miami.

The Three Lions were made to pay for their passive approach in a 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, while Les Bleus were deservedly dispatched 2-0 by Spain in the last four.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

FRANCE vs. ENGLAND

FRANCE

Out: William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Brice Samba (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

ENGLAND

Out: Jordan Henderson (wrist)

Doubtful: Reece James (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2026 World Cup awards; from player of the tournament and breakout star, to best attacker and biggest disappointment.

Voting will be open until 11pm UK time on Monday, July 20, and the winners announced on Tuesday, July 21!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole World Cup 2026

Vote for your winners across 9 categories — all optional
9 categories
Category 1 of 9

Player of the Tournament

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 2 of 9

Breakout Star of the Tournament

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 3 of 9

Manager of the Tournament

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 4 of 9

Biggest Overachiever

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 5 of 9

Biggest Disappointment

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 6 of 9

Goalkeeper of the Tournament

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 7 of 9

Defender of the Tournament

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 8 of 9

Midfielder of the Tournament

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 9 of 9 — Final category

Attacker of the Tournament

Choose one — then submit all your votes below
Thank you for voting!
Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2026 World Cup.
Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards
Voting has closed
Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards. Results articles will be published on Tuesday, July 21.
Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — World Cup 2026 sportsmole.co.uk
Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

England related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe