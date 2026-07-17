Team News: France vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jul 2026 22:00

Seeking a first-ever World Cup bronze medal to paper over the cracks, England hit the road to face France in Saturday's third-placed playoff in Miami.

The Three Lions were made to pay for their passive approach in a 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, while Les Bleus were deservedly dispatched 2-0 by Spain in the last four.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

FRANCE

Out: William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Brice Samba (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

ENGLAND

Out: Jordan Henderson (wrist)

Doubtful: Reece James (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

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