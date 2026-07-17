Lucas Bergvall: Tottenham Hotspur 'reject' £46m transfer bid from Premier League club

By Ben Sully | 18 Jul 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 00:03

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned down a £46m proposal for Lucas Bergvall from Newcastle United.

Last month, it was reported that Bergvall had informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club this summer.

The Sweden international wants to find a club that can offer him regular game time after settling for 17 starts in 33 competitive appearances last term.

Nottingham Forest have already shown interest in the 20-year-old, having failed with a £38m transfer offer.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Spurs reject Newcastle's Bergvall transfer bid

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle United are the latest club to table a bid for the midfielder.

The Magpies have had a £46m verbal offer rejected by Tottenham, who are reluctant to sell Bergvall despite being aware of his stance.

Spurs insist the player is not for sale this summer, although they have held discussions with Newcastle about the sort of fee it would take to soften their stance.

Having recently had their bid for Johan Manzambi hijacked by Aston Villa, Newcastle need to be wary of Forest's interest in Bergvall.

Despite failing with their initial proposal, Oliver Glasner's side are still in the race to sign a player who is under contract at Spurs

© Imago

Why are Newcastle keen to sign Bergvall?

Newcastle have already signed 18-year-old midfielder Sean Steur from Dutch giants Ajax.

However, they are still looking to bolster Eddie Howe's midfield options after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham this summer and seeing Bruno Guimaraes emerge as a target for Arsenal.

Tonali's arrival in north London has dented Bergvall's hopes of being a regular fixture in Roberto De Zerbi's side, especially as Spurs have also recruited Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.