Spurs transfer update: Roberto De Zerbi 'sets condition' for sanctioning star attacker's summer sale

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jul 2026 19:36

Tottenham Hotspur are focusing heavily on revamping their squad under head coach Roberto De Zerbi after a 17th-place finish in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The North London outfit have already undergone a massive structural overhaul in defence and midfield, securing high-profile signings such as Sandro Tonali and Andy Robertson.

Spurs have also welcomed Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Martin Dubravka and Mateus Fernandes to the club to shore up their goalkeeping department, defence and midfield.

Attention has now firmly shifted toward restructuring De Zerbi's forward line as the Italian tactician aims to build a much more clinical attacking unit.

While England international Dominic Solanke is expected to be retained and the club are reportedly targeting Norway and Benfica star Andreas Schjelderup, the incoming changes have raised major questions about the long-term future of several current forwards.

Old Lady 'eye' Richarlison swoop but forward prefers England stay

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

According to TEAMtalk, Serie A heavyweights Juventus have registered concrete interest in securing the services of versatile striker Richarlison.

The Italian giants are keen to bring the experienced Brazilian international to Turin to bolster their own continental ambitions ahead of next season.

However, sources close to the 29-year-old have emphasised that his clear preference is to remain in the Premier League.

The combative forward recently achieved a significant personal milestone by successfully obtaining British citizenship after embracing life in the United Kingdom completely.

This personal development has provided the player with immense domestic stability, making him highly reluctant to orchestrate a disruptive move abroad this summer.

Spurs maintain 'strict transfer stance' on outbound Richarlison sale

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Spurs are said to remain open to sanctioning a lucrative sale for the former Everton man if a compelling financial offer materialises over the coming weeks.

However, the Lilywhites will reportedly refuse to entertain any formal bids until they have successfully secured a high-quality replacement in the market.

De Zerbi's side are already tracking potential targets, with Bournemouth starlet Eli Junior Kroupi and free-agent striker Dusan Vlahovic heavily linked with moves to North London.

Richarlison's impressive work rate and tactical versatility ensure he remains a valuable squad option for depth unless a fresh No. 9 arrives.

Indeed, any potential departure to Italy will depend entirely on how quickly the Spurs recruitment team can navigate their own incoming forward business.