Preview: Halmstads BK vs Hacken - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 17 Jul 2026 18:54 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 18:57

Hacken will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats when they continue their Swedish Allsvenskan campaign against Halmstads BK on Sunday.

The visitors are currently third in the Allsvenskan table, 12 points behind the leaders Sirius, while Halmstads are rock bottom of the division on six points.

Match preview

Halmstads have found it difficult this season, boasting a record of one win, three draws and eight defeats from their 12 matches to collect six points, which has left them rock bottom of the division, four points behind 13th-placed Degerfors.

Stuart Baxter's side have lost each of their last three league games, going down 5-2 to Malmo at the end of May, before opening July with successive defeats to Vasteras SK and Djurgarden.

HBK are actually four-time Swedish champions, with their last success coming in 2000, while they were last runners-up in 2004.

Halmstads have struggled at home this season, only picking up five points from six matches, which is the third-worst record in the division.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Hacken, meanwhile, currently sit third in the table, boasting a record of five wins, five draws and two defeats from 12 matches to collect 20 points, which has left them in third.

The Wasps ended May with a 3-2 success over Hammarby, which left them unbeaten, but it has not been a happy return to action for the team this month.

Indeed, Jens Gustafsson's side suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Djurgarden on July 6 before going down 4-3 to Orgryte on July 11.

Hacken are in a European spot in the table, sitting one point above fourth-placed Djurgarden, but they are some 12 points behind division leaders Sirius.

The Wasps won Sweden's top flight in 2022, while they have a rich history in Europe, having featured in 54 European matches, recording 21 wins in the process, including two victories in their four Champions League fixtures.

Halmstads BK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Hacken Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Halmstads will welcome Andre Boman back into their team this weekend, with the defender available again after serving a suspension against Djurgarden last time out.

Omar Faraj is the team's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on three occasions, and the 24-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

There is also set to be another spot in the starting team for Ludvig Arvidsson.

As for Hacken, Etrit Berisha is still dealing with a back injury and will therefore be absent, while John Paul Dembe may also miss out with a knee issue.

Adrian Svanback has scored nine times in 28 appearances this season and will feature in the final third of the field.

Gustav Lindgren is also set to be included in the XI, with the striker coming up with five goals in 15 appearances during the current campaign.

Halmstads BK possible starting lineup:

Ronning; Boman, Gregor, Schyberg, Tougjas, Kaib; Arvidsson, Allansson, Ascone, Carneil; Faraj

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Linde; Wembangomo, Hilvenius, Helander, Lundkvist; Doumbia, Hestnes; Svanback, Rygaard, Lindberg; Lindgren

We say: Halmstads BK 0-1 Hacken

Hacken will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats on Sunday, and we are expecting the visitors to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.