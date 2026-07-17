Spain's road to the 2026 World Cup final ahead of Argentina New Jersey battle

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jul 2026 18:20

Spain's previous appearance at a World Cup final ended in success 16 years ago in South Africa, where they reigned supreme at the Netherlands' expense, holding both the European and world titles simultaneously.

Standing on the precipice of repeating that feat and holding both titles again, Luis de la Fuente's side are one more right result away from emulating the vaunted side of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

This World Cup 2026 iteration, like the 2010 side, has been built on their sturdy defensive resilience, letting in just one goal throughout the finals in North America, with Unai Simon not conceding until their 2-1 win over Belgium.

The European champions' tournament did not start on the finest of notes, but La Roja have progressively improved as their 17th appearance at the global showpiece continued.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Spain's route to the World Cup final.

Spain's road to the 2026 World Cup final: Group stage false start

© Iconsport / ABACAPRESS

No team's opening fixtures are guaranteed to be a walk in the park, and Spain found that out the hard way during a sluggish start in the group stage.

De la Fuente's men kicked off their campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, failing to break down a stubborn defensive block and leaving pundits questioning their attacking fluidity.

However, that minor hiccup proved to be the wake-up call the European champions needed.

La Roja spectacularly clicked into gear for their second match, demolishing Saudi Arabia 4-0 in a Lamine Yamal-inspired display of possession football and clinical finishing that firmly put their tournament back on track.

With momentum swinging back in their favour, Spain faced a heavyweight clash against South American giants Uruguay to decide the fate of the group.

In a humdrum, tactical battle, Alex Baena's 42nd-minute strike allowed Spain to grind out a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, securing top spot in the group and ensuring their defensive foundation remained completely unbreached.

Spain's road to the 2026 World Cup final: Austria brushed aside

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Entering the newly expanded knockout phase in the round of 32, Spain were paired with a dangerous Austria side capable of causing an upset.

Yet, any fears of an early exit were swiftly put to bed as De la Fuente's side produced their most complete knockout performance yet.

The midfield maestros completely dominated the centre of the pitch, stifling Austria's pressing game and carving open their backline with ease.

A ruthless attacking display saw La Roja cruise to a 3-0 victory over Austria, with Mikel Oyarzabal notching a brace, sending a clear warning shot to the rest of the remaining contenders in North America.

Spain's road to the 2026 World Cup final: Iberian derby delight

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The round of 16 served up a blockbuster Iberian derby, as Spain locked horns with bitter rivals Portugal in what was anticipated to be a fiercely contested, emotionally charged affair.

True to form, the match turned into a chess game on grass. Both sides traded blows in a physical midfield battle, but Spain's rigid defensive structure kept the Portuguese attackers at arm's length throughout the ninety minutes.

Simon stood tall when called upon, and a solitary, expertly crafted late goal finished off by super sub Mikel Merino was enough to seal a 1-0 win over Portugal, booking a quarter-final ticket and extending Spain's remarkable run of clean sheets.

Spain's road to the 2026 World Cup final: Belgium beaten despite breach

© Imago / Gribaudi

Spain's defensive perfection was finally broken in the quarter-finals when they faced a Belgium side determined to end La Roja's golden run.

For the first time in the tournament, Simon was forced to pick the ball out of his own net as the Red Devils breached the Spanish backline.

However, refusing to panic after Charles De Ketelaere equalised just before the break, Spain found the winner through Merino again to seal a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

It was a gritty, character-defining performance that proved La Roja could respond whenever a game threatened to go off-kilter.

Spain's road to the 2026 World Cup final: Star-studded French felled

© Iconsport / Photo Goal Pix, Matteo Ciambelli

A heavyweight semi-final showdown against old foes France stood between Spain and a ticket to the ultimate showpiece.

Neutral supporters expected a tight affair between two European titans, but La Roja ensured the night belonged entirely to them.

Reverting to their impenetrable best, Spain completely suffocated the French frontline, denying Kylian Mbappe's Les Bleus any room to breathe.

At the other end, they tore through the French defence, with Spain netting twice through an Oyarzabal penalty and a Pedro Porro strike to secure a commanding 2-0 win over the 1998 and 2018 champions.

Sixteen years after their historic triumph in Johannesburg, Spain have reached the summit once again, standing just 90 — or 120 — minutes away from footballing immortality.

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