Spain vs. Argentina: Combined XI for 2026 World Cup final as Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal decisions are made

By Matt Law | 17 Jul 2026 13:04 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 13:04

Spain and Argentina will lock horns in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday.

La Roja are bidding to win the World Cup for just the second time, following on from their success in 2010, while Argentina are looking to make it back-to-back World Cups, which would secure a fourth trophy in the competition.

Some of the world's best players will take to the field for the showpiece event.

Here, Sports Mole selects its combined XI for the 2026 World Cup final, and it was incredibly difficult to select given the quality of the two groups of players.

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon (Spain)

Simon has set a record this summer for the longest time without conceding at a World Cup, which now stands at 650 minutes, achieved across two tournaments; the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper has been outstanding at the competition and is given the nod over Argentina's Emiliano Martinez.

Right-back: Pedro Porro (Spain)

Tottenham Hotspur fans will be wondering where this version of Porro has been hiding, as the 26-year-old has been outstanding this summer, coming up with two goals in five appearances, while his defensive work has also been excellent.

Centre-back: Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Cubarsi was not always at his best for Barcelona last season, but this has been an outstanding tournament for the 19-year-old, who has been a vital figure at the back for Spain, and he is fully deserving of a spot in the XI.

Centre-back: Lisandro Martinez (Argentina)

Aymeric Laporte has also been strong for Spain, while Cristian Romero has been in impressive form for Argentina, but it is Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez who is given the nod here; the 28-year-old has had an outstanding tournament, with his quality on the ball allowing the world champions to build from the back.

Left-back: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Cucurella has earned himself a move to Real Madrid this summer, and the now former Chelsea defender has been one of the best players at the tournament; Cucurella's work down the left has been a real feature for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Central midfield: Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Fernandez was not always at his best for Chelsea last season, but the midfielder has been instrumental for Argentina this summer, finding the back of the net on two occasions, including a long-range strike vs. England.

Central midfield: Rodri (Spain)

This is close to the best version of Rodri, with the Manchester City midfielder truly outstanding in the middle; Rodri's use of the ball and protection of his back four has been vital to Spain advancing to the final of the tournament.

Right wing: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Yamal simply had to be included in this side despite the fact that he has only come up with one goal and one assist at this summer's tournament; the 19-year-old is a genius and could have a huge say in the final of the tournament.

What more can be said? Eight goals and four assists for Argentina this summer, including two assists in the semi-finals against England; Messi is a genius, and he continues to influence games at the age of 39.

Oyarzabal has been a real standout player for Spain this summer, coming up with five goals and one assist in 599 minutes at the tournament; much was made of Yamal pre-tournament, but Oyarzabal has been Spain's best attacker at the competition.

Left wing: Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Alvarez has only contributed one goal in seven appearances for Argentina this summer, but his overall work makes him such a vital player for the South Americans; there had to be a spot in the XI for the 26-year-old, who could leave Atletico Madrid in a big-money transfer this summer.

SPAIN VS. ARGENTINA: SPORTS MOLE'S COMBINED XI

© Sports Mole

Sports Mole's 2026 World Cup final combined XI (4-2-4): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, L Martinez, Cucurella; Fernandez, Rodri; Yamal, Messi, Oyarzabal, Alvarez

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