World Cup 2026 final: How Argentina can break down Spain's record-breaking defence

By Joshua Cole | 16 Jul 2026 18:39

Spain have looked almost untouchable at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and this mostly thanks to their record-breaking defence.

Luis de la Fuente's side have conceded just one goal in seven matches, kept six clean sheets and arrive in Sunday's final against Argentina boasting the best defensive record of the tournament.

Their defensive structure has also entered the history books, with a run of 650 consecutive minutes without conceding across two World Cups, setting a new record.

Stopping Spain has proved difficult enough, and this hugely because breaking them down has appeared almost impossible.

Yet if there is one nation capable of ending that remarkable sequence, it is Argentina, as Lionel Scaloni's side head into the final having won all seven of their matches, while no team has scored more goals at this World Cup (17) than the reigning champions.

The challenge for Argentina is turning that attacking threat into clear opportunities against a defence that has frustrated every opponent it has faced.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how Argentina can find a way through Spain's formidable rearguard.

Attack the spaces behind Spain's adventurous full-backs

© Iconsport / Ulrik Pedersen / ZUMA Press Wire

One of Spain's greatest strengths can also become a vulnerability, as Marc Cucurella and the opposite full-back are encouraged to push high up the pitch whenever Spain dominate possession, helping create overloads in midfield and allowing Lamine Yamal and the other winger to remain in advanced positions.

That aggressive positioning has suffocated most opponents because Spain recover possession so quickly; however, it also leaves space behind the full-backs during transitions, and Argentina possess exactly the type of forwards capable of exploiting those areas.

Julian Alvarez has been relentless with his pressing throughout the tournament, while Lautaro Martinez's movement across the front line offers a different problem altogether.

Rather than playing through Spain's compact midfield, Argentina may find greater success by releasing runners into the channels as quickly as possession is regained.

Lionel Messi's passing range could prove crucial, as even at 39, few players recognise space earlier than the Argentine captain, and his diagonal passes may force Spain's defence to turn towards its own goal far more often than it has all tournament.

Test Spain with shots from distance

Spain's defensive record is extraordinary, but one statistic offers Argentina encouragement.

The reigning world champions have already scored five goals from outside the penalty area at this World Cup, equalling the highest tally ever recorded by a team in a single tournament since Opta began collecting such data in 1966.

Messi has contributed two of those strikes, while Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso and Alvarez have also found the net from range.

That willingness to shoot early could become an important weapon, as Spain defend their own penalty area exceptionally well through Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte, while Rodri regularly drops into defensive positions to crowd central spaces, making trying to walk the ball into the box simply difficult.

Instead, Argentina should look to create shooting opportunities around the edge of the area, forcing Unai Simon into saves and potentially creating rebounds or second balls.

Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister both possess the technique to strike cleanly from distance, while Messi remains capable of producing moments that ignore tactical plans altogether.

Against a defence that rarely allows high-quality chances, the spectacular may become the most realistic route to goal.

Prevent Spain from controlling the tempo

© Imago / Xinhua

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing Argentina will not come when they have possession, but when they are without the ball.

France discovered that in the semi-finals despite possessing some of the quickest attackers in world football, as La Roja’s passing left Les Bleus struggling to build sustained pressure, denying them any rhythm.

Argentina cannot afford to allow the same pattern to develop, and Scaloni's midfield trio must remain compact enough to prevent Rodri receiving the ball freely, while the first line of pressure from Alvarez and Messi has to force Spain into quicker decisions than they prefer.

Argentina do not necessarily need to dominate possession themselves, but they must stop Spain from settling into the patient passing sequences that gradually wear opponents down.

If they can make the final more transitional and chaotic, rather than allowing Spain to dictate every phase, the balance of the contest could begin to shift.

Messi may provide the decisive moment

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Systems and statistics will dominate the build-up, but World Cup finals are often decided by moments rather than patterns.

Spain have built arguably the finest defensive unit of the tournament, conceding only once while shutting down elite attacks including France's.

Argentina, meanwhile, possess the competition's most productive attack and remain unbeaten in their last 13 World Cup matches.

If anyone can end Spain's record-breaking defensive run, it is likely to be Messi — whether through a defence-splitting pass, a free kick or another piece of individual brilliance, Argentina's captain has spent two decades proving that even the best-organised defences are not immune to genius.

Against the strongest back line at the 2026 World Cup, Argentina may only need one opportunity, but the question is whether they can create it before Spain's defensive machine closes every door.

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