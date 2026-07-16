Preview: Viking FK vs Sandefjord - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Jul 2026 19:50 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 20:02

Viking FK could reclaim top spot in the Eliteserien table with a win on Saturday when they welcome Sandefjord to Lyse Arena for their round 14 encounter.

A 1-0 defeat to Sarpsborg last weekend saw Morten Jensen's side surrender the Norwegian top-flight summit, while Guttane's 2-2 draw with HamKam last time out left the Vestfold club ninth in the standings.

Match preview

Viking ended a 34-year wait for the Norwegian top-flight title in 2025, edging Bodo/Glimt by a single point, and the Dark Blues are well on course to retain the Eliteserien crown this season.

With nine victories from 11 league matches (L2), the Stavanger outfit sit just one point behind leaders Tromso IF, who have played three games more, leaving the defending champions with the opportunity to reclaim top spot this weekend.

Jensen's side were second best in last Sunday's trip to Sarpsborg despite enjoying 60% possession, managing an xG of just 0.86 compared to their opponents' 1.31, with Daniel Karlsbakk's 22nd-minute strike proving decisive.

That defeat saw Viking fail to score in a match for the first time in over a year, with the last such occasion also coming in a 1-0 loss at Sarpsborg in the Norwegian Cup on July 9, 2025.

The Dark Blues have now gone back-to-back matches without victory after playing out a 1-1 draw with Danish side SonderjyskE in a mid-season friendly before last weekend's defeat, bringing an end to their nine-match winning streak in the league.

However, a return to Lyse Arena should hand Jensen's men a significant boost, having won each of their five home league matches this season, while only leaders Tromso have collected more points (20) on their own turf, albeit from nine matches.

© Imago

That makes this weekend's assignment even more daunting for a Sandefjord side that have lost each of their last three away league matches, suffering defeats to Tromso, Lillestrom and Molde, and another trip to a top-five side offers little encouragement.

Guttane's struggles on the road have contributed to their current four-match winless run, alternating between defeats and draws during that spell, most recently sharing the spoils in that home draw with HamKam despite playing much of the contest with 10 men.

Sandefjord took an early lead through Bendik Berntsen, but Jakob Vester's dismissal in the 54th minute proved costly as the visitors equalised shortly after the hour mark, and while Edvard Pettersen restored the hosts' advantage, Mame Niang struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for the Hamar visitors.

Guttane have now conceded two or more goals in three of their last four matches, shipping 15 in 12 league fixtures this season while averaging just one strike per game over that period, highlighting their imbalance at both ends of the pitch.

Interestingly, Sandefjord's last three victories have all come with clean sheets, suggesting that taking anything from Stavanger may depend on producing a disciplined defensive display, with another defeat this weekend potentially dragging them closer to the relegation playoff places; only three points separate the Vestfold club from 14th-placed KFUM Oslo.

History also offers little encouragement for the visitors, who are winless in their last seven meetings with Viking, losing each of the last six, including a 2-1 defeat in their latest clash, while Guttane’s most recent visit to this ground ended in a 3-1 setback.

Viking FK Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

W

W

W

W

L

Viking FK form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

L

Sandefjord Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

W

L

D

L

D

Team News

© Imago / NTB

Viking appeared to come through last weekend's defeat to Sarpsborg without any fresh injury concerns, though the defending champions remain without Veton Berisha (knock) and Martin Roseth (knee).

Defender Henrik Saelebakke Falchener has returned following Norway's World Cup quarter-final exit and is expected to start in central defence, with Anders Baertelsen likely to make way.

Peter Christiansen leads the club's scoring charts with six league goals this season and should once again spearhead the attack, while Simen Kvia-Egeskog, who has netted five times, is expected to provide support behind.

Captain Zlatko Tripic remains Viking's creative talisman from the left flank, with no player in the 2026 Eliteserien registering more than the 33-year-old's 13 assists this term.

Sandefjord will be forced into at least one change after Vester's suspension, with Pettersen pushing to start in central midfield following his goal from the bench against HamKam.

Filip Loftesnes-Bjune remains unavailable with a thigh injury and is expected to miss out once again, having not featured since April 7.

Nikolaj Moller should continue to lead the line for the visitors after scoring three goals in 12 league appearances this season.

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Belko; Heggheim, Stensness, Falchener, Haugen; Bell; Fuglestad, Askildsen, Kvia-Egeskog, Tripic; Christiansen

Sandefjord possible starting lineup:

Hadaya; Kristiansen, Lambrix, Pedersen, Egeli; Pettersen, Mork, Melchior; Patoulidis, Moller, Berntsen

We say: Viking FK 3-1 Sandefjord

Although Viking suffered defeat last weekend, a return to familiar surroundings provides the ideal opportunity to bounce back, particularly against an opponent they have dominated in recent years.

Alongside an unfavourable head-to-head record, Sandefjord's poor away form leaves plenty of room for concern, and with the visitors conceding at least three goals in each of their last three visits to this ground, another comfortable home victory looks the most likely outcome.



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