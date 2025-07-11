Preview: SK Brann vs Viking FK - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between SK Brann and Viking FK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

SK Brann and Viking FK will meet in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash on Sunday afternoon, as first takes on second in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The hosts are second in the standings with 27 points from 14 fixtures, while the visitors are top of the table with 36 points from 15 league games.

Match preview

After a shock relegation in 2021, SK Brann bounced back with an immediate return to the Norwegian Eliteserien and have since established themselves as consistent runners-up over the past two seasons.

The Pride of Bergen finished second in 2023 with 61 points - nine behind champions Bodo/Glimt - and second in 2024 with 59 points - just three points behind champions Bodo/Glimt.

After leading Brann to those consecutive silver medals, Eirik Horneland departed for Saint-Etienne in January 2025, making way for Freyr Alexandersson to take the helm with a clear goal - to take the next step and deliver the club’s first top-flight title since 2007.

Alexandersson has guided Brann to a similar position in the table, as his side currently sit second in the standings with 27 points from 14 games, after eight wins, three draws and three defeats.

Those results leave them six points behind leaders Viking FK - who have played once more than Brann - while they are only two points above third-placed Tromso IL - who have played two fewer matches than Brann.

A victory on Sunday, therefore, is of major importance for Brann, as they fight to stay ahead of Tromso, while it would also close the gap on the leaders to just three points.

Defeating Viking FK will certainly be no simple task though, as the Eliteserien leaders have lost just one of their 15 league fixtures thus far, alongside 11 wins and three draws.

Rather remarkably, their sole league defeat came in the opening match of the season against Valerenga, meaning they are undefeated in their last 14 Eliteserien matches.

They had embarked on a 19-game undefeated run across all competitions following that opening day defeat - with 16 wins and three draws - but that streak came to an end last time out.

Morten Jensen's side saw their run come to an end as they were surprisingly bested by Sarpsborg 08 1-0 in the semi-finals of the NM Cup, and they will now be eager to bounce back with a win.

Viking will look to draw confidence from their superb record in this fixture in recent history, as the Dark Blues are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Brann, including five wins - though their last three clashes have all ended in draws.

SK Brann Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Viking FK Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Team News

SK Brann are expected to remain without Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen (knee), Jonas Torsvik (muscle), Niklas Castro (ankle), Niklas Jensen Wassberg (knee) and Sakarias Opsahl (foot) due to ongoing injury issues.

Top scorer Aune Heggebo has recently left the club to join West Bromwich Albion, meaning Bard Finne could start alongside Mads Hansen and Mads Sande in the front three.

Further back the pitch, Brann will be hoping that captain Felix Horn Myhre and Eggert Aron Gudmundsson can control the midfield, continuing from their excellent performances in the 1-1 draw with HamKam last time out.

As for Viking, Gianni Stensness (knee) and Nicholas D'Agostino (ankle) are both expected to miss out on Sunday's clash due to injury problems.

While Viking's unbeaten run came to a disappointing end in their last match against Sarpsborg, Jensen may keep faith in a similar side that has earned his side a six-point lead at the top of the league table.

Zlatko Tripic has undoubtedly been Viking's star performer thus far, with eight goals and six assists in 13 league games, and they will look to the forward to make the difference once again here.

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; Pedersen, Helland, Sery Larsen, Soltvedt; Gudmundsson, Kornvig, Myhre; Hansen, Finne, Sande

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Klaesson; Heggheim, Falchener, Roseth, Bjorshol; Hansen, Bell, Askildsen; Tripic, Christiansen, Austbo

We say: SK Brann 1-2 Viking FK

Viking FK are enjoying a superb 2025 campaign to date, and given their brilliance in the league - with just one defeat - and their formidable record in this fixture - unbeaten in the last eight meetings - we expect them to show their strength with another win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email