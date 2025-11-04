Preview:Bologna vs Brann - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Bologna and SK Brann, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After both claimed maximum points on matchday three, Bologna and SK Brann will meet in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

As the midpoint of this season's league phase approaches, the Italian side trail their Norwegian visitors by two points in the standings.

Match preview

Bologna's second consecutive European campaign has progressively improved since losing to Aston Villa for a second straight year, when they were beaten in Birmingham on the first matchday.

After drawing 1-1 at home to Freiburg early last month, the Rossoblu went on to beat FCSB in Romania, thanks to early goals from Jens Odgaard and Thijs Dallinga.

So, aiming to stay in the mix for a cherished top-eight finish, the Emilian club will now seek back-to-back continental wins for the first time since their 1998-99 UEFA Cup campaign.

Current form suggests their chances could be good, as Bologna are unbeaten eight games across all competitions, including Sunday's Serie A clash with local rivals Parma.

Away from home, Vincenzo Italiano's side fought back to take all three points from a feisty Derby d'Emilia, lifting them up to fifth place in Italy's top flight and extending their strong start to the season.

Bologna will now head back to base, where they have only ever lost twice in 32 UEFA fixtures - albeit both defeats were within the last four European nights at Stadio Dall'Ara.

Such a record illustrates the size of Brann's task on Thursday, when they visit Italy for the first time since losing a Cup Winners’ Cup tie to Sampdoria back in 1989.

This year, the Norwegian club beat Hacken in the third round and AEK Larnaca in the playoff stage of Europa League qualifying, and they have taken that momentum into the league phase.

Quickly overcoming a 2-1 loss to Lille, they posted a 1-0 win over FC Utrecht on matchday two, before strolling past Rangers last time out: Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sorensen and Noah Holm all scored against the ailing Glasgow giants in Bergen.

Brann have never previously won three major European games in a row - nor have they kept three consecutive clean sheets - but that will be their target in midweek, when another success would firm up their top-eight place.

Though Sunday's Eliteserien defeat in Bryne - which followed a home loss to Bodo/Glimt - has left Freyr Alexandersson's men a distant third in Norway, they have still won more away games than they have lost.

Bologna Europa League form:

L D W

Bologna form (all competitions):

D W W D D W

SK Brann Europa League form:

L W W

SK Brann form (all competitions):

L W W W L L

Team News

Bologna veterans Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo De Silvestri - the latter of whom was omitted from the club's UEFA squad list - have just been joined on the sidelines by Remo Freuler.

The Swiss midfielder has undergone surgery to repair a broken collarbone and is not due back for several weeks, but Italiano still has plenty of options to choose from.

The ex-Fiorentina coach - who took the Viola to two Conference League finals - was recently hospitalised, but he could be back on the bench after recovering from pneumonia.

Star striker Santiago Castro bagged a brace against Parma; however, Italiano likes to rotate his squad in Europe and could pick Dallinga instead.

Meanwhile, Brann's attack should be led by Holm, as Saevar Atli Magnusson - who scored against both Lille and Utrecht - has been ruled out by a knee injury.

Norway midfielder Felix Horn Myhre also features on the visitors' absence list, ahead of their trip to Emilia-Romagna.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Zortea, Heggem, Vitik, Lykogiannis; Ferguson, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Dominguez; Dallinga

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; De Roeve, Knudsen, Helland, Dragsnes; Kornvig, Sorensen, Gudmundsson; Mathisen, Holm, Haaland

We say: Bologna 1-0 SK Brann

Not only are Bologna in better form than their visitors, but they have also built an impressive European tradition at the Dall'Ara.

After losing in Lille, Brann are set to suffer another away defeat, which will see them slip one point behind their hosts.

