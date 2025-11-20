Preview:Udinese vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Udinese and Bologna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hoping to pick up where they left off before the international break, Bologna will visit Udinese when the Serie A season resumes on Saturday.

While the Rossoblu saw off Italy's reigning champions last time out, their hosts were beaten by high-flying Roma.

Seeking a third win from four games, Udinese instead suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stadio Olimpico just before the break, as they became the latest victims of surprise Scudetto challengers Roma.

Nonetheless, Kosta Runjaic's side remain just inside the top 10, with 15 points from 11 matches keeping them on the coattails of several European contenders.

While they are scoring at a healthy rate, Udinese have shipped 17 goals in Serie A this season, which represents the league's second-worst defensive record so far.

Of course, Runjaic - in his second year at the helm - will be keen to shore up such a leaky back line sooner rather than later, as the Bianconeri try to stay clear of relegation trouble and secure mid-table safety.

On their return to action this weekend, the Friuli club must tackle one of Italy's form teams, having won only one of their last 11 top-flight clashes with Bologna.

During that spell, there have been no fewer than eight draws between the sides, including a 0-0 result when they most recently met.

Following that goalless stalemate in April, Bologna have won once across their last nine visits to Udine - keeping just a single clean sheet - so history is not exactly on their side either.

However, recent form suggests that the Rossoblu will start favourites to prevail on Saturday: after matching the club's best start to a league campaign this century, they impressively beat Napoli last time out.

To do so, they had to overcome a goalkeeper crisis, as Lukasz Skorupski sustained an early injury and experienced back-up Federico Ravaglia was already unavailable, so 17-year-old Massimo Pessina was thrown on for his senior debut.

Bologna were undeterred, as Thijs Dallinga produced a neat finish to put them ahead soon after the interval, before Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumi headed home his first Serie A goal.

As a result, Vincenzo Italiano's team are once again challenging for the Champions League places, after lifting the Coppa Italia last season.

Before resuming their Europa League campaign with a home fixture against RB Salzburg next Thursday, they will travel north targeting another win this weekend.

Udinese Serie A form:

D D W L W L

Bologna Serie A form:

W W D D W W

Bologna form (all competitions):

W D D W D W

Team News

Although Danish defender Thomas Kristensen is expected to return from a six-week layoff, Udinese will still be without Lennon Miller on Saturday afternoon.

Runjaic should otherwise have a full squad to choose from, so injury-prone striker Keinan Davis can challenge Adam Buksa to join Nicolo Zaniolo up front.

Meanwhile, Buksa's Poland teammate Jakub Piotrowski is a candidate to start in midfield, alongside captain Jesper Karlstrom and rising star Arthur Atta.

By contrast with their hosts, Bologna have been hit by several injuries in recent weeks, with Jonathan Rowe the latest player to enter a packed treatment room.

Though Ravaglia is back in action, Skorupski could be out until 2026; Remo Freuler and Ciro Immobile were already sidelined. Furthermore, Nicolo Cambiaghi and Emil Holm both sustained injuries while on international duty.

In attack, Dallinga's goal against Napoli has strengthened the Dutch striker's standing, so Santiago Castro must fight for selection despite scoring three times in his last four appearances.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Bertola, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Zortea, Lucumi, Heggem, Miranda; Ferguson, Moro; Orsolini, Odgaard, Bernardeschi; Castro

We say: Udinese 1-2 Bologna

Continuing to impress, Bologna are becoming a fixture in Italy's top six, and they can extend their undefeated streak on Saturday.

As Udinese are vulnerable at the back, Italiano's men should return home with maximum points - even though several starters are injured.

