Preview:Brann vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between SK Brann and Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

SK Brann will aim to build on their matchday two victory over FC Utrecht when they take on winless Rangers on Thursday evening in the Europa League.

The hosts have won one and lost one of their two league phase fixtures, while the visitors have lost both of their opening two matches.

Match preview

SK Brann started their Norwegian Eliteserien campaign in March 2025 with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Fredrikstad, but the pride of Bergen quickly bounced back and now sit third in the standings.

Freyr Alexandersson, in charge since January 2025, have won 15, drawn four and lost only five of their 24 league matches, leaving them just seven points behind league leaders Viking FK, while SK Brann also have a game in hand on first place.

Despite their encouraging league form, SK Brann were unable to translate that into their Champions League qualifiers in July, falling to a 5-2 aggregate defeat to RB Salzburg in the second round.

SK Brann did go on to secure qualification to this competition, beating BK Hacken in the third round and AEK Larnaca in the playoff round.

They were unable to maintain that momentum on matchday one of the league phase, falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Lille, but they did rebound with a 1-0 win over FC Utrecht on matchday two, and they will be eager to continue that winning streak with all three points on Thursday.

The hosts will draw confidence from their ongoing winning run at their home stadium, as SK Brann have won all of their last five matches at the Brann Stadion.

Rangers' difficulties at the beginning of this campaign will also give SK Brann plenty of belief heading into this one, as the Gers have won just five of their opening 18 fixtures across all competitions.

Russell Martin was in charge of Rangers at the beginning of the campaign but was eventually sacked following five wins, six draws and six defeats, and their form did not improve in their first match under interim manager Steven Smith, drawing 2-2 with Dundee United.

The Gers have since appointed Danny Rohl as their new head coach moving forward, and the former Sheffield Wednesday boss will be hoping to get off to a winning start on Thursday.

However, Rohl will face a tough task in securing a result against SK Brann, as the Gers have managed only one victory away from home so far this season.

SK Brann Europa League form:

SK Brann form (all competitions):

Rangers Europa League form:

Rangers form (all competitions):





D



D



L



W



L



W





Team News

SK Brann have a lengthy list of unavailable players for Thursday's match, including Niklas Castro, Niklas Jensen Wassberg, Jonas Torsvik, Felix Horn Myhre, Sakarias Opsahl and Saevar Atli Magnusson.

In Magnusson's absence, Bard Finnne could come into the side as the starting striker, potentially playing alongside Ulrik Mathisen.

Further back, Emil Kornvig, Eggert Aron Gudmundsson and Noah Jean Holm could start just behind the striker, with Jacob Lungi Sorensen featuring from the base of midfield.

Meanwhile, Dujon Sterling, Mohamed Diomande and Rabbi Matondo are all unlikely to feature for Rangers due to injury issues.

As this is Rohl's first match in charge, the lineup is hard to predict, although a front four of Djeidi Gassama, Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman and Bojan Miovski could start after featuring in their last match.

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; Roeve, Knudsen, Helland, Soltvedt; Kornvig, Sorensen, Gudmundsson, Holm; Mathisen, Finne

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Rothwell, Raskin; Antman, Aasgaard, Gassama; Miovski

We say: SK Brann 2-1 Rangers

Although Rangers will be hoping for the new-manager bounce under Rohl, the Gers have struggled away from home this season, and with SK Brann boasting a formidable home record, we expect the hosts to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

