Rangers confirm the appointment of Danny Rohl as their new head coach, just over two weeks after the sacking of Russell Martin.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss, who initially withdrew from the race last week, has replaced Russell Martin just 15 days after his sacking from Ibrox.

Martin won only 29.4% of his 17 games as Gers head coach and a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side Falkirk before the international break proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the 39-year-old, whose miserable reign lasted for just 123 days.

A return to Ibrox for former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was mooted earlier this month, but pulled himself out of the running before Kevin Muscat emerged as the frontrunner for the Ibrox hotseat over the weekend.

However, a deal to bring the 52-year-old to Rangers from his current post at Chinese outfit Shanghai Port collapsed during advanced discussions.

Rangers subsequently revived talks with Rohl, who landed in Glasgow on Monday to put pen to paper on his contract and finalise his move to the Scottish giants.

Rohl will now assume the mantle of Rangers head coach with immediate effect and will take charge of his first match on Thursday when the Gers travel to Norway to face SK Brann on in the Europa League.



"The expectations here are clear" - new head coach Rohl sends message to Rangers fans

"It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of head coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world," Rohl told Rangers' official website.

"I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.

"The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now - my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way and I have belief in the players that we can achieve this.

"We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.

"The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too.

"Rangers is built on a tradition of hard work, unity and success - that is exactly what you will get from me and what I want my team to represent for all of you.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday’s game away to Brann."

"Rohl an ambitious coach who shares the club’s hunger for progress and success"

Reacting to confirmation of Rohl's appointment, Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh said: "We’re very pleased to welcome Danny to Rangers, an ambitious coach who shares the club’s hunger for progress and success. His experience at elite level, in high pressure environments, makes him a strong fit for what we expect here.

"We know the past few months have been challenging, but our focus has always been on getting the right person, who is ready to immediately embrace this football club and the demands that come with it.

"Danny impressed us with his vision, his character, and his understanding of what Rangers stands for. We believe he can help restore pride, momentum, and ultimately success."

Vice Chairman Paraag Marathe added: "This has been a thorough process to ensure we identified the right person to lead the club forward.

"Danny clearly has tactical intelligence and a hunger to match the ambitions of Rangers. With Danny at the helm, we intend to compete through every minute on the pitch in all competitions."

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell continued: "Danny has the qualities required to succeed here, allied with being an exceptional coach.

"He has worked in some of the most demanding football environments in the world, where winning is the only expectation, and we believe that background has prepared him for Rangers.

"His job will be to get the best out of the players and build a team that, first and foremost, wins, as we all target success this season."

Rohl tasked with turning Rangers' season around after woeful start

Rohl, 36, has been appointed head coach of a senior team for just the second time in his fledgling career after spending two years in charge of Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, where he won 34, drew 21 and lost 34 of his 89 matches in charge across all competitions, before leaving in July.

The German began his coaching career in his homeland at RB Leipzig, where he progressed to assisting Ralph Hasenhuttl before following him to Southampton in 2018 when they were competing in the Premier League.

Rohl then became assistant manager to Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich in 2019, helping the German giants win seven trophies including two Bundesliga titles and one Champions League, before both coaches moved on to take charge of the German national team for the 2022 World Cup.

Rohl has now taken over a Rangers side who currently sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership table and 13 points behind leaders Hearts, after drawing six of their opening eight league matches (W1 L1).

The Gers have also lost their opening two League Phase fixtures in the Europa League, currently sitting 32nd in the 36-team table, while they will soon prepare for an Old Firm showdown with rivals Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup on November 2.