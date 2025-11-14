Manchester United are reportedly in talks regarding the future of an exiting young defender, with their plans for the player becoming clear ahead of January.

Manchester United are reported to be happy for Harry Amass to extend his loan deal at Sheffield Wednesday to the end of the current season.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a strong campaign in the Championship, starting 11 times for his current side, operating as either a wing-back or left-back.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen has spoken glowingly of the defender, noting that the teenager has improved considerably from when he first arrived at the club.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Pedersen revealed that clarity about Amass's future is likely to come in the next few weeks, saying: "I spoke with Kevin (Beadell, recruitment manager). Today we have been in Manchester to have a meeting with them about this situation for the future.

"I think we should have this back in the next two or three weeks when we speak about the development from Harry and what it could look like after Christmas.

"He has started to control when his mood comes down to be more stable. I see a young guy who has started to be physically stronger. He runs more, he has started to sprint more, he has more accelerations and he starts to have smaller breaks in the game. He has started to be better between the phases of the game. I like him."

Amass made seven appearances for United last term, and his loan move to Sheffield Wednesday was the first of his career.

Manchester United future: How will Ruben Amorim shape defence next season?

With Harry Maguire in the final year of his deal, Ruben Amorim may face the prospect of having to replace arguably his team's best centre-back in the summer.

Matthijs de Ligt has started all 11 of his side's Premier League games this campaign, and considering he is 26, the Dutchman could be a key part of the team's three-man defence for years to come.

There are great hopes for Leny Yoro, who only turned 20 on November 13, and he is certain to be a mainstay as a right-sided centre-back barring injuries.

Wing-back Patrick Dorgu was signed in January to play on the left, and he may have a future on the flanks battling with Amass, though he has been inconsistent this season.

Diogo Dalot has often been selected as a right wing-back, as has Noussair Mazraoui, but neither are particularly strong in the final third and could potentially be upgraded upon.

Are Manchester United at risk of becoming too old in key areas?

Though the club have focused on signing talented stars since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, many of the team's current stars are ageing.

Maguire and Luke Shaw are both over the age of 30, as is defensive midfielder Casemiro, who may reportedly be offered a contract extension if he agrees to lower his salary demands.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is 31 and has been frequently linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, though the Portuguese has so far been indispensable from Amorim's starting XI.

The Red Devils' focus in January and in the summer must be on reducing the age profile of their squad in key areas such as in midfield, just as they did with their forward line by adding the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.