Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would reportedly be willing to keep a star at the club, but there is one condition that must be met for the club to agree.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would support Casemiro being offered a new deal if he agreed to take a pay cut, the latest report has claimed.

After guiding the club to three wins and two draws in their last five, Amorim's position looks more secure than at any point in the last months, especially as the team look like they will be in contention for Champions League football.

However, despite the manager's position seemingly safe for now, there are several stars that have uncertain futures ahead of them.

Harry Maguire's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, as is midfielder Casemiro, though the Red Devils do have the option to extend the latter's deal by a year.

Casemiro is reportedly earning a wage in the region of £350,000-a-week, but talkSPORT claim that United and Amorim would not be opposed to triggering that extension, though the Brazilian must first agree to a reduction in his salary.

Is Casemiro good enough for Manchester United?

Casemiro was criticised for much of the past two seasons, including by pundit Jamie Carragher, who coined the now infamous phrase "leave the football before the football leaves you" in relation the midfielder in 2023-24.

However, the Brazilian has been a mainstay in Amorim's team this campaign, starting nine of his side's 11 Premier League games, and he has also managed to score three goals and provide one assist in the top flight.

While the 33-year-old has been a goal threat from set pieces, he has struggled to cover ground effectively when the Red Devils do not have possession, though there is an argument that having to cover so much distance is a fault of Amorim's system rather than him as an individual.

If United were to sign a younger starter and relegate Casemiro to the bench, then perhaps keeping the Brazilian would be a sensible idea, especially as he would be able to provide valuable insight to his successor about how to shield the backline.

January and summer transfer window: Who will Manchester United sell?

It would be difficult for Manchester United to justify keeping both Casemiro and Maguire given both are in their thirties, and it would not be surprising if one of the two left upon the expiry of their contracts.

There are a number of other players that could be sold in the next two transfer windows, and the potential exit of Kobbie Mainoo would be the most controversial, but his exit will likely materialise unless he is afforded more playing time between now and the end of 2025-26.

Joshua Zirkzee has also found it hard to break into the starting XI, with the forward having played just 86 minutes in the Premier League this term.

Question marks about the future of Bruno Fernandes could reappear in the next year considering has has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford to the Saudi Pro League, though it remains to be seen if Amorim would be willing to lose his captain.