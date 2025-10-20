Rangers are reportedly close to appointing Danny Rohl as their new manager, less than a week after he turned down a move to Ibrox.

The 36-year-old has been out of work since leaving Championship club Sheffield Wednesday in July and emerged as a leading candidate for the Rangers hotseat following the departure of Russell Martin, who was sacked after a miserable 123-day spell in charge.

Rohl held talks with the Gers last week and impressed the club’s hierarchy - specifically Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe of 49ers Enterprises - but the German decided that the timing was not right to pursue his interest in the managerial position.

The Scottish giants subsequently stepped up their interest in Kevin Muscat and it appeared that the Shanghai Port boss would take over at Ibrox.

However, multiple reports have claimed that a deal to bring the 52-year-old to Rangers collapsed during advanced discussions.

It has previously been suggested that a move to Ibrox had been 'complicated' by his position in China, with the Gers required to pay a seven-figure compensation package to complete a deal.

In addition, Muscat is close to steering Shanghai Port to back-to-back Chinese Super League titles and is keen to remain at the club until the top-flight triumph is secured, which could happen in either November or December.

Rohl arrives in Glasgow ahead of Rangers appointment

The potential delayed start to Muscat’s tenure has seemingly lead to the deal collapsing, and Rangers have now revived talks with Rohl, who looks set to perform a U-turn on his previous stance.

The Sun have released an image of Rohl arriving in Glasgow and he is said to have travelled to Rangers’ training ground to finalise his appointment.

According to the Daily Record, Rohl will put pen to paper on a three-year contract, with Rangers having now ‘placed their faith’ in the highly-rated German.

Rohl’s only previous managerial job at senior level was his two-year spell with Sheffield Wednesday, where he won 34, drew 21 and lost 34 of his 89 matches in charge across all competitions.

He previously gained coaching experience as part of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s backroom staff at Southampton, and also at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, while he was the assistant coach of the Germany national team between 2021 and 2023, working under current Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

An imminent appointment for Rohl at Rangers could see him take charge of his first match on Thursday when the Gers travel to Norway to face Brann in the Europa League.